EngineeringUK Reacts to Autumn Budget 2025

In light of the Autumn Budget, Beatrice Barleon, Head of Policy and Public Affairs at EngineeringUK, reflects on what this means for science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) education and for pathways into engineering and technology careers.

Beatrice Barleon, Head of Policy and Public Affairs at EngineeringUK, commented: “The Autumn Budget arrived at a pivotal moment for skills reform, with the recent post-16 skills white paper highlighting the declining provision of apprenticeships for young people, including in key Industrial Strategy growth sectors.

“The Chancellor’s decision to fully fund SME apprenticeships for young people under 25 – up from age 22 currently – will help to break down barriers to SME participation in apprenticeships. However, government must go further with additional wrap-around support for SMEs. We also welcome the commitment to invest an additional £725m in the Growth and Skills Levy over the next five years, and look forward to seeing further detail ahead of April 2026.

“The government must ensure that this funding uplift is adequately targeted at young people and at filling critical skills gaps within sectors with the greatest employment demand, such as engineering and technology. Many of these are likely to be entry-level apprenticeships. Skills England are forecasting that over a third (34%) of the increased employment demand in the IS-8 sectors over the next decade will be in Levels 2 and 3 occupations.

“To deliver a resilient engineering and technology workforce in the long-term, government must ensure this investment is matched by an equal scale of ambition in the pre-18 education system. It should adopt a joined-up approach to talent development across pre- and post-18 by investing in high-quality STEM education for young people. This should be delivered both through lessons and STEM outreach activities, and ensure young people are informed and inspired through modern careers advice and guidance in schools.”