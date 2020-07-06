Engcon’s automatic quick hitch system streamlines everyday excavator use

EC-Oil, Engcon’s automatic quick mounting system, when combined with a tiltrotator and hydraulic tools, makes a huge difference to an excavator’s productivity, increasing profitability, efficiency and safety for the excavator industry.

Indeed, the benefits are so strong that Engcon has decided to make EC-Oil accessible to as many operators as possible, by offering it without additional costs.

Using automatic quick mounting systems to attach hydraulic tools to excavators without leaving the cab has become more commonplace. This means that tools, hydraulics, and the electric and central lubrication are automatically connected.

After coupling the tiltrotator, the operator can connect hydraulic tools directly to or underneath it. The excavator’s everyday use can be enhanced using the automatic quick mounting system in combination with the tiltrotator and hydraulic tools. The combination brings contractors more flexibility, improved efficiency and increases safety.

Engcon recommends that contractors operate products that are designed to work optimally with each other. In order to increase the number of excavators participating in smart digging, Engcon has chosen to offer its automatic quick mounting system with EC-Oil as a standard at no extra cost, when ordering a combination of tiltrotator, the quick coupler Q-Safe and Engcon’s DC2 control system.

“Of course, we want to increase the safety, profitability and efficiency of the world’s excavators, which is why we have chosen to make our automatic quick mounting system, EC-Oil, standard. In short: we want to offer all excavation engineers modern technology that makes their everyday lives easier, enabling them to complete more jobs in less time and also make more money,” says Stig Engström, owner and founder of Engcon.

“We do not want the cost of investing in EC-Oil to be an obstacle for our end customers, which is why we made this somewhat unique decision to offer our automatic quick mounting system at no extra cost. Of course, given that the customer buys Engcon’s system – choosing Engcon should pay off.”

Engcon’s automatic quick mounting system is time-saving and safe, as the driver does not have to jump in and out of the cab to mess with manual, pressurised and often dirty hydraulic couplings.

”Depending on the type of work performed, the time savings can be up to one hour per day. A traditional replacement can take up to 3-4 minutes, while connecting a hydraulic tool with EC-Oil only takes ten seconds. This facilitates the excavator’s work and makes the excavators even more profitable,” concludes Stig Engström.