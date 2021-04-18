Engcon increases its activity in the UK and Ireland

Streamlining your excavator with a tiltrotator is becoming more common, and so it is in the UK, with Engcon UK hiring a new Country Manager and a product ambassador.

Sam Ryan most recently came from the Quarrying and Concrete industry business and is now looking forward to participating in Engcon’s continued expansion.

“It feels very exciting to be part of a world leader’s continued journey to change the world of digging,” says Sam Ryan, who will be responsible for all sales in the UK and Ireland. The focus will be on developing its own sales team, customer support and expanding the dealer network.

“We already have a strong organization and a good dealer network, but there is still work to be done to spread the message about how a tiltrotator increases the excavator’s capacity and flexibility,” says Sam.

In connection with Sam’s employment, Derrick Smith was also hired as a product ambassador. His focus will be to increase contact with end customers and users of Engcon’s products.

“I am passionate about end customer contacts and have previously worked with customers who used the products I worked with, so I feel really excited to continue to do so with Engcon’s products”, says Derrick Smith, who has already targeted some specially selected products that set Engcon apart from its competitors.

“EC-Oil Automatic Quick Hitch System that allows excavators to connect hydraulic tools without leaving the cab is clearly interesting. The fact that it is also included free of charge when customers buy our quick hitch, tiltrotator and control system makes the offer unbeatable”, says Derrick Smith.

Both Sam and Derrick are already in place at Engcon UK’s office in Tewkesbury and are now ready to take on the tasks ahead.