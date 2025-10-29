EMS Supplies First Develon Electric Excavators in Ireland

EMS Machinery, based in Naas in Co. Kildare, the main dealer for Develon (formerly Doosan Construction Equipment) in the Republic of Ireland, has completed delivery of Ireland’s first ever Develon electric excavators – two DX20ZE-7 Electric 2 tonne mini excavators – to Fingal County Council.

A Local Authority, north of Dublin City, Fingal County Council has offices at Swords and Blanchardstown. Fingal County Council serves a geographical area of 448 sq km which spans rural, coastal, urban and suburban communities and is home to several key elements of national and regional infrastructure, including Dublin Airport.

Winning this tender from Fingal County Council reflects the trust in EMS’s expertise and Develon’s state-of-the-art technology. These electric excavators not only deliver superior performance but also set a new standard for eco-friendly construction equipment in Ireland. The arrival of the new electric excavators underscores the shared commitment at EMS, Develon and Fingal County Council to pioneering innovation and sustainability in the construction industry.

Seamus Flynn, Sales Director at EMS Machinery, said: “This milestone signals a significant step forward in the Irish construction sector’s journey towards sustainability. EMS Machinery and Develon are committed to continuing this progress, supporting stakeholders such as Fingal County Council in building a greener, more efficient future.”

Develon’s First Mass-Produced Electric Mini Excavator

The DX20ZE-7 mini excavator is the first mass-produced electric-powered excavator manufactured by Develon. This 2 tonne excavator combines low-noise and zero emissions with the features and performance enhancements that are found on the next-generation DX-7 Series family of mini excavators.

“The DX20ZE-7 is designed to meet a growing demand for electric machines,” says Seamus Flynn. “As compact equipment, such as mini excavators, has a higher tendency to work in cities and residential areas, where it has proximity to other workers, it has a great advantage over the diesel counterpart due to less noise and no emissions.”

Retractable tracks allow the new excavator to pass through narrow passages and entrances/exits, making it ideal for working in confined spaces or indoor applications such as demolition and construction. Once the excavator reaches the work area, the operator can expand the tracks for better stability and lifting capacity. With its compact dimensions, the DX20ZE-7 is an excellent solution for construction and rental companies working in sensitive areas where low noise or night-time work is necessary.

The DX20ZE-7 mini-excavator is powered by an in-house-developed 20.4 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, with all of the electrical system and components on the machine optimised for work in harsh environments. A quick-charger system restores 80% of the battery power after only one hour and 20 minutes of charging, while the on-board charger restores the maximum charge after eight hours of charging.

Telematics as Standard

Telematics is standard on the DX20ZE-7 mini-excavator. Operators and dealers can remotely monitor their machine’s health, location and productivity from an app or website. Telematics can help owners:

• Minimise equipment theft and allow for machine tracking.

• Avoid unauthorised use of the machine.

• See when maintenance is due.

• Customise alerts to a customer’s schedule.

• Track oil pressure, operating temperature and more.

• Use data to train operators for maximum productivity.

DX20ZE-7 Mini-Excavator Specs

Rated power, electric motor: 13.7 kW (18.4 HP)

Battery capacity: 51.6 V (20.4 kWh)

Operating weight: 1941 kg

Maximum digging depth: 2350 mm

Maximum digging reach (ground): 3875 mm

Maximum loading height: 2625 mm