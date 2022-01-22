Employers Invited to Recognise and Reward Construction Plant Apprentices and Trainees for 2022

Employers across the construction plant sector are being invited by the Construction Plant-hire Association (CPA) to recognise and reward their construction plant apprentices and trainees.

The CPA’s Stars of the Future Awards 2022 are now open for entries and with around 900 apprentices across the six main plant-based occupations, employers again have the opportunity to nominate their outstanding apprentices and trainees who they see as being the industry’s future leaders.

Nominations are welcomed from all employers including plant-hire companies, manufacturers, contractors, suppliers and others operating in the construction plant sector with apprentices and trainees in their workforce.

Stars of the Future is a national awards scheme for apprentices and trainees in the construction plant industry, organised by the CPA, the leading trade association for the plant-hire sector in the UK. The CPA has over 1,800 members who supply some 85% of hired plant to the construction and allied industries.

2022 marks a landmark year for the CPA’s Stars of the Future Awards as it is the tenth year of the awards programme. This year, six national titles will be awarded – Plant Mechanic of the Year (Level 2), Plant Technician of the Year (Level 3), Plant Operative of the Year, Plant Installer of the Year, Lifting Technician of the Year and Hire Controller of the Year – as well as some special awards.

10th Anniversary

Kevin Minton, Chief Executive of the CPA said: “Each year, Stars of the Future gets bigger and better and we’re very excited that this year marks the tenth year of the awards. It is now firmly established as the premier event of the construction plant sector for recognising and rewarding the skills and calibre of the industry’s apprentices and trainees. There were 70 nominations from across the industry for Stars of the Future in 2021, and we anticipate there will be even more nominations this year.

“As the nominations closing date is 31st March 2022, we urge employers to act now and complete and submit their nominations in good time. Nomination forms can be downloaded from the CPA website at www.cpa.uk.net/skills-training/stars-of-the-future. You can also watch a video clip of last year’s event to find out what Stars of the Future is all about,” he continued.

The 2022 winners will be announced at a live awards presentation at the Heart of England Conference and Events Centre in Fillongley, near Coventry, on 7th July 2022. Stars of the Future winners will be in contention for a number of prizes, as well as national recognition. Previous prizes have included Snap-on tool kits, iPads and an all-expenses paid trip to Germany to visit a Liebherr crane manufacturing plant.

For more information, contact https://www.cpa.uk.net/skills-training/stars-of-the-future