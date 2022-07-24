EJC Contracts Strengthens Partnership with Virgin Media 02

EJC Contracts are further strengthening its partnership with Virgin Media O2 over a multi-year period to continue to expand their ultrafast connectivity to tens of thousands more premises across Northern Ireland.

Northern Ireland has the highest level of gigabit-capable coverage at 85% across the UK, in large part thanks to continued investment from Virgin Media O2 across the Province.

Rob Evans, MD Fixed Network Expansion at Virgin Media O2, said: “We are very happy to continue our relationship with EJC Contracts, who will play a vital role in expanding our broadband network across Northern Ireland. Virgin Media O2 is deploying network connectivity that will support businesses, customers and communities, shoring up these services for future generations.”

EJC Contracts says its multiple award-winning family owned, and operated company is delighted to have played a significant role in almost doubling Virgin Media O2’s footprint in Northern Ireland since 2016 through its flagship Project Lightning Network Rollout.

“With two new strategically placed state of the art offices, and incredibly diverse and talented growing workforce, we are excited and proud to be working in collaboration with Virgin Media O2 on the next steps of this journey.”

Established in 1993 with a small lorry, a digger and a small team, over 25 years later, EJC Contracts are one of the most respected utilities, construction and civil engineering companies in Ireland, the UK and Europe, with a proven track record of success, quality.

They operate in Utilities, Grab Hire, Tipper Hire, Road Surfacing, Heavy Haulage, Civils, Paving and Patios, Surfacing/Ground Works, Plant Hire (with operator), Sweeper Hire, Environmental Works, Site Investigations, Site Clearance, Planning Design, and Engineering.