EDGE Innovate Showcases “Electric Without Limits” at IFAT 2026

EDGE Innovate is set to make a powerful statement at IFAT 2026, taking place from 4th – 7th May at Messe München, Germany. Visitors can find the team in Hall B5, Stand #105, where the company will present its latest advancements in electric and hybrid waste processing technology under the event theme: “Electric without Limits.”

As the global waste and recycling industry continues to evolve, EDGE Innovate is placing a clear focus on electrification – delivering solutions that meet the growing demand for reduced emissions, lower operating costs, and increased efficiency. At this year’s exhibition, the spotlight will be firmly on the EDGE VS420e electric hybrid waste shredder, showcased in a striking limited-edition livery created exclusively for IFAT 2026.

The VS420e represents the next step in waste shredding innovation, combining the best attributes of both electric and diesel-powered systems. Designed to provide maximum flexibility, the machine operates primarily on electric power while retaining a diesel engine for tracking and auxiliary functions – ensuring operators can work efficiently across a wide range of applications.

This hybrid approach enables operators to significantly reduce fuel consumption and CO₂ emissions without compromising on performance. The VS420e delivers the high torque and throughput levels expected from traditional diesel-driven shredders, making it a practical and sustainable solution for modern waste processing operations.

STANDOUT BENEFITS

One of the standout benefits of the VS420e is its ability to reduce operating costs. By lowering fuel dependency and minimising servicing requirements, operators can achieve a more cost-efficient process while maximising uptime. The machine’s intelligent design, including advanced load management and status alert systems, ensures consistent material flow, reduces downtime, and enhances overall productivity.

Flexibility is another key advantage. The VS420e can be seamlessly integrated into existing waste processing plants or deployed as a standalone unit. Its “plug and shred” capability allows for quick and simple connection to the grid, enabling operators to switch between electric and diesel modes with ease. This adaptability makes it suitable for a wide range of applications, including construction and demolition waste, green waste, biomass, and municipal solid waste.

Alongside the VS420e, EDGE Innovate will also use IFAT 2026 as a platform to highlight its static electric VS750 series shredders, reinforcing the company’s commitment to delivering high-capacity, fully electric solutions for large-scale operations. Designed for permanent installations, the VS750 series offers exceptional throughput and durability, making it ideal for high-volume waste streams such as commercial and industrial waste, bulky waste, and alternative fuels.

The VS750 series is engineered with efficiency at its core, providing powerful shredding performance while significantly reducing energy consumption and environmental impact. Its static configuration allows for seamless integration into fixed recycling plants, offering operators a reliable, long-term solution that maximises output while keeping operational costs under control.

In addition to their performance benefits, both the VS420e and VS750 electric range are well suited to environments with strict environmental or noise regulations. Their electric operation reduces emissions and noise levels, enabling use in urban settings or indoor facilities where traditional diesel-powered equipment may be restricted.

EDGE Innovate’s presence at IFAT 2026 reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to engineering solutions that help operators improve efficiency, reduce costs, and meet increasingly stringent environmental targets. With electrification at the forefront of industry development, both the VS420e and VS750 series demonstrate that sustainability and performance can go hand in hand.

Visitors to Hall B5, Stand #105 are invited to experience these innovations firsthand and discover how EDGE Innovate is redefining waste processing with “Electric without Limits.”