Ecotec Unveils New Brand Identity at IFAT

Ecotec, a global leader in wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, has launched a new brand identity at IFAT 2026, marking a new chapter in the brand’s evolution after more than a decade of growth.

The launch took place at the world’s leading environmental technology exhibition, providing an international platform to present the refreshed identity to customers, distributors and industry stakeholders. Throughout IFAT, the new branding was visible across the Ecotec stand, machines on display and all supporting materials at the show.

Established over ten years ago as Terex Ecotec, the brand has grown into a recognised market leader across multiple regions, currently holding a leading position in the UK, along with strong presence in North America and Australia and continued expansion globally. Over that period, the Ecotec name has become associated with robust engineering, practical solutions and dependable performance in demanding waste and recycling applications.

Conor Hegarty, Business Line Director for Ecotec explains, “The new brand identity reflects the maturity of the business today. Ecotec was launched leveraging the strength and recognition of the Terex name, and over the past decade it has grown into an established global brand in its own right. Customers, distributors and our own teams consistently refer to the business simply as Ecotec, which speaks to the clarity and strength of the name. This update aligns the brand with how the industry already sees us and reflects the progress we have made in building a broad, credible product offering that customers trust.”

Alongside this evolution, Ecotec has developed one of the most robust and diverse product portfolios in the industry. The range spans material handlers, shredders, trommels, screens, metal separators and conveyors, enabling customers to process a wide variety of waste streams and applications using proven, purpose‑built equipment. Continued investment over time has strengthened the portfolio, reinforcing Ecotec’s position as a comprehensive solutions provider.

At IFAT 2026, visitors were able to see this capability first‑hand. The TXS 350 Starscreen was demoed live in the VDMA Practical Days area. The three-fraction Starscreen is designed for high throughput screening of biomass, compost, green waste, topsoil and wood-based materials. Independently controlled star decks with self-cleaning stars allow performance to be adjusted to suit changing material conditions. The TXS 350 can be powered by an onboard genset or external supply and is designed for site mobility and maintenance access.

On the Ecotec stand, a selection of key machines was on display, including the TDS 815 Slow Speed Shredder, the TBG 530T High Speed Shredder and the TTS 620T Trommel.

The TDS 815 is a compact slow speed shredder featuring a 1.5‑metre twin‑shaft shredding unit designed for efficient material reduction across a wide range of applications including skip waste, bulky waste, C&D, wood waste, green waste, stone and asphalt.

The TBG 530T is a track‑mounted high-speed shredder designed for medium‑scale producers requiring a consistent end product. Powered by a 493 hp Scania DC13 engine, it delivers strong throughput, ease of maintenance and fuel efficiency, with particular strength in waste wood and green waste applications.

The TTS 620T trommel further demonstrated the breadth of the Ecotec offering, providing reliable separation performance across a range of recycling and organics applications.

“We welcomed strong engagement with our products both on the stand and in the VDMA demonstration area throughout IFAT,” added Conor Hegarty. “I would like to thank everyone who took the time to visit, share their feedback and engage with the team. The response from customers and distributors to the new Ecotec identity was very encouraging and confirmed that it reflects the position Ecotec has earned across the industry.”

