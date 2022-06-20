Econic – The Concrete Solution For Roadstone

Leading building materials firm Roadstone, a CRH company, has enhanced its Irish fleet of heavy commercial vehicles with the recent addition of a new Mercedes-Benz Econic 3235L truck.

The first of its kind in Ireland, the Econic low entry unit offers a new level of safety for operating a mixer truck in a city environment with an ideal driving position for an eye level view of pedestrians, cyclists and other road users.

Finished in Roadstone’s distinctive yellow livery, the 8×4 rear steer chassis Econic is fitted with a mixer bottle by Midland Truck Mixers and comes complete with a full Brigade Camera System, air suspension and Dura-Bright alloy rims.

Chief amongst the myriad of safety features is automated frame lowering at the front axle, proximity control, stability control and Brake Assist ‘5’ system, which can recognise when pedestrians cross in front of the vehicle.

With roots as far back as the early 1930s, Roadstone is Ireland’s leading construction and building materials supplier with a network of quarry and retail outlets nationwide serving a broad range of construction demand.

Roadstone is part of CRH, the leading building materials business in the world, employing 71,000 people at 3,155 locations in 28 countries. CRH is the largest building materials business in both North America and Europe, with regional positions in Asia.