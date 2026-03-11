DYWIDAG Strengthens Growth Strategy with Managing Director Appointment

Global engineering technology specialist, DYWIDAG, has appointed Peter Assinder as Managing Director for its UK & Ireland region. In his role, Peter will continue the growth of the region’s core sectors of ground engineering solutions, concrete construction products and infrastructure monitoring.

Speaking of his appointment, Peter said: “I was delighted to accept this fantastic opportunity. My focus is to serve our existing and future customers to make sure we deliver on the expertise, experience and knowledge of the DYWIDAG brand in our core and target markets. I will leverage our global competence and offer the region existing and new technologies emerging in our group within the energy and infrastructure markets. It is also exciting to be leading a region that is pioneering a large part of the group’s digital monitoring of infrastructure assets to ensure safety and durability of existing and new structures. I appreciate that DYWIDAG is still rightly very well-known for its famous threadbar, but today we offer a lot more.”

Peter joined DYWIDAG in 2023. He has over 30 years’ experience in the civil engineering sector, including in consulting, contracting and specialist technical suppliers to the sector.

Hugh Pelham, DYWIDAG Group Chief Executive Officer, said: “Peter’s appointment is crucial to furthering our market-leading businesses in the UK and Ireland. Peter’s experience and knowledge, supported by excellent teams in the region and wider group, will ensure we deliver the best service to our customers.”

In an additional DYWIDAG appointment, Robert Paterson has been named as the company’s new UK and Ireland Operations Director. Robert’s promotion from Structural Health Monitoring Director will expand his duties to drive customer success, operational excellence and provide support across DYWIDAG’s entire UK and Ireland business portfolio.

Hugh Pelham said: “Robert’s promotion aligns with our evolving management structure. His support will further strengthen all aspects of our UK and Ireland operations. We wish him every success in his new role.”