Dungannon Plant Sales Ireland Ltd Appointed Terex Finlay Dealer

Terex Finlay have appointed Dungannon Plant Sales Ireland (DPS Ireland), to distribute and support the full line up of Terex Finlay crushers, screeners and conveying equipment in the northern half of the island of Ireland.

With the onboarding of DPS as a Terex Finlay dealer, Ormonde Machinery will continue to sell and support Terex Finlay equipment in the southern half of Ireland under the new strategy.

Located in Co. Westmeath, DPS Ireland are a full-service and focused crushing, screening and conveying dealership that has delivered exceptional service to customers in the quarrying, aggregates, soil and waste recycling sectors for the past eight years. The business is headed up by Alan Fallon who has 25 years industry experience with tracked crushing, screening and conveying equipment.

DPS Ireland will provide genuine spare parts and support services to the existing population of Terex Finlay machines in the portion of the Irish market they cover with immediate effect.

“We look forward to building and growing our partnership with DPS Ireland and further developing our long-standing relationship with Ormonde Machinery to cement our position across our home market.

“DPS Ireland have many years crushing and screening experience and have a solid reputation for providing superior customer service excellence. We are confident that they will provide the excellent sales, rental, service, and parts support that the Terex Finlay brand is renowned for.

“By having two dealers across Ireland reinforces our total commitment to providing the greatest level of customer focus in the industry, combining local support and expertise with the benefits of dealing with a truly global company. Terex Finlay’s reputation for providing the highest quality equipment and aftermarket support is made even stronger with this new structure,” commented Neil McIlwaine, Business Development Director for Terex Finlay.

“Our business has been built upon the importance of service and support and our team work tirelessly to ensure we exceed customer expectations. Terex Finlay share our passion and commitment to customer support, value and product innovation in the crushing and screening industry. We are excited to introduce the Finlay products to the quarrying, recycling and construction sectors as we know they will increase our customers’ efficiency, productivity and ultimate profitability,” added Allan Fallon.