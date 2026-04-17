Dungannon Plant Sales Appointed as ProStack Distributor

ProStack®, a leading manufacturer of bulk material handling equipment, has appointed Dungannon Plant Sales as its official distributor for Ireland.

With immediate effect, Dungannon Plant Sales will provide sales and aftersales support across the full ProStack product range throughout Ireland. This includes tracked conveyors, tracked feeders, telescopic conveyors, hoppers and bulk reception feeders.

Commenting on the appointment, Lee Nesbitt, Global Sales Manager for ProStack, said, “Dungannon Plant Sales has a long history of supplying Terex products. Experience in the market and a reputation for consistently high standards of service position the business strongly to represent the ProStack range in Ireland.”

Andrew Coney, Managing Director at Dungannon Plant Sales added, “We’re pleased to be adding ProStack bulk material handling equipment to the portfolio. Being located close to the ProStack headquarters in Northern Ireland further strengthens our ability to deliver a responsive, high-quality service to customers across Ireland.”

The close proximity of Dungannon Plant Sales to the ProStack headquarters in Northern Ireland supports fast response times, direct access to technical expertise, and ready availability of parts for customers nationwide.