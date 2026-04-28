Dudleys Completes on 40,000 Sq Ft M1 Business Park

Dudleys Consulting Engineers has completed works to deliver a major new 40,000 sq ft industrial development at Calder Park in Wakefield. The £3.5 million scheme by Marrtree Investments now offers nine high specification trade counter units ranging from approximately 3,500 to 5,000 sq ft.

With a prime location at Junction 39 of the M1 motorway, Marrtree Business Park delivers much needed, new build warehouse accommodation at the heart of the established Calder Park. Existing occupiers include National Highways, West Yorkshire Police, and Taylor Wimpey Homes with the business community well served by food and drink amenity.

Dudleys Consulting Engineers was engaged in early 2024 to provide specialist advice on the development, owing to the site’s previous history as an open cast mine. Its appointment was pivotal in ensuring that the project could progress safely and efficiently. The team carried out comprehensive site investigation works, addressing concerns about the possibility of an unrecorded quarry shear wall traversing the area.

Through careful analysis and assessment, Dudleys provided reassurance to Marrtree and helped mitigate any risks associated with the site’s complex ground conditions. Its civil and structural engineering expertise was instrumental in supporting the creation of an economically viable scheme, ensuring that the development met the highest standards of safety and quality.

Andy Walker, Managing Director at Dudleys Consulting Engineers, said “We are delighted with the completion of works at Calder Park, marking another collaboration with Marrtree Investments. This was the final parcel of land available for development within Calder Park and considered a strategically significant undertaking for Marrtree as part of its expanding portfolio of high-quality, new build industrial sites.

“We were pleased to work closely with C&W Architects, STP Construction as the main contractor, and Kirby Welch Associates in the role of project manager. In addition to conducting detailed site investigations and implementing necessary remediation measures, we collectively remained attentive to the proximity of a 100-acre nature reserve adjacent to the development, ensuring that environmental considerations were thoroughly addressed throughout the course of the works.”

Dudleys has previously delivered full civil and structural engineering consultation for Marrtree Investments at its 70,000 sq ft Sowerby Gateway scheme in Thirsk, and its 27,000 sq ft development at Clifton Moor in York. Further instructions are soon to be announced.

Dudleys has extensive experience in providing structural and engineering solutions for brownfield sites with inherited remediation requirements. The consultancy team has previously advised on The Gas Works at Heworth Green in York and Cavendish Quay for Peel Ports. It is retained to advise on the ongoing redevelopment of Sunnybank Mills in Leeds and Globe Mills in Slaithwaite and is also assisting Keighley and Worth Valley Railway Preservation Society across its heritage portfolio.

Dudleys is a Leeds based company offering Structural and Civil engineering advice across the UK. Established more than 17 years ago, the privately owned consultancy employs a team of 30 highly skilled engineers. It operates in all key real estate sectors including residential, industrial, commercial, retail and education. Key projects and clients include Southbank Leeds, The San Francisco 49ers, Skelton Grange Leeds, Bettys & Taylors of Harrogate, Leeds Bradford Airport, Leeds United Football Club, Arla Foods and Unilever UK.