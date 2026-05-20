Dudleys Completes Engineering Works for Irizar UK Headquarters

Dudleys Consulting Engineers has completed works to help deliver a new headquarters building for the UK operation of Irizar – a leading international manufacturer of luxury buses and coaches.

Spanish owned Irizar Group has invested in the new HQ to support ambitious growth plans following strong business performance over the last three years, and record numbers of Irizar coaches being delivered into the UK market.

The new headquarters provides Irizar UK with a modern showroom, dedicated coach handover areas, office accommodation, and extensive coach parking, along with workshop and warehousing capability for the launch of a new Parts business, scheduled for summer 2026.

Practical completion was achieved recently for the new 10,500 sq ft building which is located on a strategic 4-acre plot at Symmetry Park in Blyth, Nottinghamshire. The state-of-the-art facility includes modern office space, a dedicated showroom, coach handover areas, after sales hub, and ample parking for large coaches.

Andrew Blundell, Irizar UK Managing Director, said, “The new headquarters is a strategic investment that reflects our confidence in the UK market, in our customers, and above all in the Irizar UK team. It provides proximity, enhances capability, and gives us the platform to continue bringing advanced, reliable and sustainable technologies closer to our UK customers.

“Dudleys played a key role in translating our vision into reality. Peter and the team were exceptional throughout the process, ensuring complex subject matter was presented to us in simple to understand terms. This helped establish a strong relationship between us and the other key stakeholders and ultimately delivered a building which will enable Irizar to achieve its goals in the UK.”

Leeds based Dudleys, which was recently awarded Yorkshire’s best consultancy of the year, advised Irizar on site feasibility as well as full civil and structural engineering requirements. Working alongside KPP Architects, Stainforth Construction LLP, RPP Group, Quod, and Orbis Building Services Consultants, the team supported the project delivery from the planning application and scheme design development through to construction delivery.

Peter Dixon, Director and project lead at Dudleys said: “We are delighted to conclude the delivery of this exciting project that has delivered an impressive new headquarters for Irizar UK.

“The development site was one of the final parcels of land awaiting development on the wider 64-acre Symmetry Park. This led to the site being used to stockpile surplus arisings from earlier development phases, comprising a loose tipped mound covering most of the development area.

“This presented several challenges relating to disposal and a detailed earthworks modelling exercise was undertaken to manage and retain this material on site within landscaping feature mounds. Existing surplus material also presented challenges in managing the BNG (biodiversity net gain) scoring system, due to the highly rated classification of open mosaic habitat.

“For the building itself, Irizar had stand-out aspirations for its flagship UK HQ location and the architectural design presented several challenges for detailing, beyond what would be expected for a typical commercial unit. This involved curved cladding features and cross-over of cladding fins on top of curtain wall glazing. We worked collaboratively with the whole design team and specialist sub-contractors to produce an efficient solution.”

Established nearly 20 years ago in Leeds, Dudleys is an award-winning, privately-owned consultancy. It employs a team of 30 highly skilled people offering structural and civil engineering advice across the UK and operates in all key real estate sectors including residential, industrial, commercial, retail and education. Long-standing clients include Leeds United, Bettys & Taylors of Harrogate, Leeds Bradford Airport, Henry Boot Construction and Unilever UK.