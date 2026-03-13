Dromad Hire Named Finalist for the 2026 HAE Hire Awards of Excellence

Dromad Hire has been named a finalist in the SafeHire Plant, Tool & Equipment Hire Company of the Year category at the prestigious HAE Hire Awards of Excellence 2026.

The shortlist recognises hire companies that demonstrate outstanding commitment to safety, operational standards, and industry best practice. Being shortlisted as a finalist highlights Dromad Hire’s continued focus on maintaining the highest levels of compliance, equipment quality, and customer support across its operations.

“To be recognised as a finalist in the SafeHire category is a fantastic achievement for our entire team,” said Ronan Cotter, Operations Director at Dromad Hire. “SafeHire certification represents the highest standards within the hire industry, so to be shortlisted in this category is a real testament to the dedication and professionalism of our staff. Every member of the team plays a role in maintaining the systems, processes, and culture that ensure we deliver safe, reliable equipment and solutions to our customers every day.”

Dromad Hire operates under SafeHire Certification, the hire industry’s recognised standard for safety, compliance, and operational best practice. The accreditation independently audits a company’s procedures, safety systems, equipment maintenance, and staff training — ensuring customers receive equipment and support they can rely on.

Organised by the Hire Association Europe (HAE), the Hire Awards of Excellence celebrate outstanding achievement across the hire and supply chain industry. The awards recognise companies demonstrating excellence in areas such as safety, innovation, customer service, and operational performance across the UK and Ireland.

The winners will be announced at the HAE Hire Awards of Excellence ceremony in London on Saturday, 18 April 2026, where leading companies from across the hire industry will gather to celebrate the year’s achievements.