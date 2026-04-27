Doyle Machinery – Now Official Doppstadt Dealer (UK & Ireland)

Doyle Machinery is proud to be appointed the official distributor for Doppstadt across the UK and Ireland strengthening its position as a leading supplier of recycling and material processing equipment.

Doppstadt is globally recognised for its innovative environmental and resource recovery solutions. This partnership expands our range with proven, high-performance machinery, including:

INVENTHOR – Heavy-duty primary shredders for tough materials

AK Range – High-speed shredders for maximum throughput

SM Trommel Range – Mobile screening solutions for organic materials

With major new Doppstadt product launches coming in 2026, we’re excited to bring the latest technology to our customers.

Nationwide Support You Can Trust

With three depots across the UK and Ireland, they are strategically positioned to enhance our service and aftercare support.

Their expert team provides:

• Maintenance, repairs & diagnostics

• Operator training

• Fast access to genuine OEM parts

With engineers located nationwide, they deliver responsive, reliable lifetime support.