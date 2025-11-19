Dougall Baillie Associates Continues to Support Alternative Routes into the Civil Engineering Profession

One of the largest and most successful independent engineering consultancy firms in Scotland is continuing its development of graduate apprenticeships (GAs) with a further intake for the coming academic year.

Dougall Baillie Associates (DBA), which is based in East Kilbride and operates across the UK, has taken on two more civil engineering graduate apprentices, who will attend the University of Strathclyde, and one technician apprentice, who will go to college in Glasgow.

It is the sixth year in succession that the firm, which specialises in major road and infrastructure projects, has thrown its support behind the concept of alternative routes into the profession, as opposed the traditional university-only training.

The new intake will join a substantial cohort of GAs who are in the process of working their way through their degrees while, at the same time, contributing to the important day-to-day work of the firm.

Scott Macphail, Director, Civil Engineering, at DBA, said: “We are delighted to be able to give new opportunities to the young people who have come to us in the hope of building a worthwhile, remunerative and socially useful career.

“Once again, the apprentice intake is showing the enthusiasm, dedication and determination that suggests they will be another very valuable addition not only to the firm, but to the wider profession.

“Rather than going to university or college full-time, they have chosen to become involved in real-world situations, solving actual problems and facing day-today challenges, while at the same time earning a substantial salary and remaining free of student debt.”

Luke McEwan, 17, from Cumbernauld, had already been unconditionally accepted by three universities when he came to DBA, saying that he would prefer to take the working route into engineering. He is engaged with the civil engineering department.

Scott said: “Luke seems very keen, very interested and very willing to learn. He travels from Cumbernauld each day, which demonstrates his commitment. He was inspired by his brother, who is also undertaking an apprenticeship.”

Romeo Fisabilillah, 18, approached DBA at one of the careers fairs the firm participates in at Duncanrigg School in East Kilbride and impressed with “fantastic marks” in fifth and sixth year. He was offered a job and has been working with the firm throughout the summer.

Scott said: “He has essentially been in a technician role and will go to Strathclyde to learn the technical and calculations side of things. He is very clever, very studious and very focused, and is now fitting into the team excellently.”

Elliot Hughes, 16, the technical apprentice, came to DBA straight from school and will go to the Springburn Campus of Glasgow College to undertake a two-year, part-time HNC.

Scott said: “He has been with us a month now and he is doing fine. He could have gone to university, but he had had enough of that kind of learning and he wanted to get a job. He knew exactly what he wanted to do.

“These are very talented and committed young people and they give everyone in the firm hope for the future of the profession.”

He added: “the University of Strathclyde offers a first-class course, and from an employer’s perspective, the GA route allows us to get to know the new members of our team and build up our staff from scratch.

“Given a choice now between a recently finished graduate and a GA, there is no doubt in my mind that I would take the GA every time.”