Doosan’s DL-7 Completes Wheel Loader Family

Completing the company’s award-winning ‘DL-7’ family of wheel loaders, Doosan Infracore Europe has confirmed the launch of the new DL200-7 wheel loader, the smallest model in the range.

Like the existing larger models, the DL200-7 introduces a next generation design, incorporating a powerful new Stage V compliant engine and provides higher productivity, increased fuel efficiency and a low cost of ownership, coupled with a superb environment and experience for the operator.

Power is provided by the Perkins 1204J 4-cylinder Stage V engine with an output of 106 kW (144 HP) at 2200 RPM. High-pressure fuel injection and precise timing provide highly efficient fuel burn and perfect combustion. The aftertreatment system is composed of a selective catalytic reduction module, an oxidation catalyst and a long-life particulate filter to reduce emissions.

The Doosan Smart Guidance System (DSGS) is a new feature which analyses the driving habits and behaviour of the operator and helps them to achieve the most fuel-efficient operation. The DSGS provides a score and guide (the Score-Graph) of the operator’s driving pattern to show fuel economy, efficiency and durability by category.

The new cab on the DL200-7 offers a greatly improved field of vision for the operator, with blind spots around the cab minimized and a 14% larger glass window area compared to the previous DL-5 model. It also offers the option of electrically adjustable rear view mirrors for added safety.

Full LED working lights are installed on the cab (two on both the front and rear as standard, with the option of four or six each at the front and rear). For higher pedestrian safety, the LED lights on the rear bonnet have an automatic strobe function to indicate when the wheel loader is reversing.

An air compressor with air blower is available as an option – fitted in the cab for easy access, this is a powerful tool that can be used to clean the cab and for daily maintenance whenever necessary.

Spacious Cab Design

Inside the cab, the new DL200-7 wheel loader offers significantly enhanced operating comfort, an enhanced steering system and advanced electronic controls. Using the new Doosan Smart Key system on the control panel in the cab, the operator can start the machine using a keyless device, helping to prevent machine theft. The Smart Key system provides remote door control, door lock and unlock, door release, searching and other functions. The control panel also includes two USB sockets.

The new cab has a Grammer Actimo XXL seat with fully adjustable horizontal and vertical suspension settings, a pneumatic lumbar function and seat heating as standard. There is a 3-point safety belt with alarm icons on the new Doosan Smart Touch system and on the gauge panel, which features a new layout and anti-reflective glass.

The new EMCV (Electric Main Control Valve) joystick fully integrated in the armrest is another standard feature in the cab, providing the operator with smoother and precise controllability of the lift arm and attachments on the wheel loader. Features available via the EMCV system include Automatic Return-to-Dig, Bucket Tilt Kick-out and the Bucket crowd stop position and shock prevention for higher operator comfort.

Designed to give the operator more precise control with a shorter lever stroke, resulting in less fatigue, the sensitivity of the ergonomic joystick control can be set and altered according to operator preferences using the new Doosan Smart Touch system. User-friendly and easy to read in all conditions, the new 8 inch touchscreen provides all the important settings and information the operator needs in one place.

Included in the information at the operator’s fingertips on the touchscreen is the feed from the rear-view camera, the HVAC controls (heating, ventilation and air conditioning), radio and Bluetooth devices (music streaming, hands-free) and the operator help function.

Overall, the redesigned interior offers a much larger, quieter and more comfortable operator environment, which improves safety and productivity and helps the operator work with high concentration. The operator also has increased leg room, an enlarged storage area and cool-box position and an improved air conditioning system (with optimized air circulation).

Increased Versatility

The DL200-7 wheel loader has smooth and responsive hydraulics and auxiliary hydraulic connections. The DL200-7 is equipped as standard with a 3rd spool valve with settable flow and detent function, providing a constant flow for hydraulically driven attachments. A 4th spool valve is available as an option.

Operators can easily and comfortably control hydraulic attachments via the proportional switch on the joystick. Various tyre options are also available from leading global manufacturers, to cover the widest possible range of conditions and applications. In addition, the new DL200-7 wheel loader can be ordered with an optional 300 kg counterweight, depending on the application.

These include the transport and delivery of soil, sand, aggregates and other materials in industry, agriculture, recycling, waste, construction, demolition, mining and quarrying. Doosan is also offering a wider choice of options to provide more work tools for a better match with applications, further increasing output.

The standard bucket capacity on the DL200-7 is 2.0m3. The Z-kinematic lift arm delivers high breakout forces and lifting capacities, especially for heavy materials, and a large dump angle for efficiently unloading sticky materials. The DL200-7 is also available as an HL version, featuring a high lift arm and the 300 kg counterweight, where higher dump heights and increased versatility are required.