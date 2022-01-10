Doosan Signs Exclusive Supply Agreement with Tobroco-Giant

Doosan Infracore Europe has signed an exclusive supply agreement with Netherlands-based Tobroco-Giant, a leading manufacturer of Compact Wheel Loaders for materials handling, construction, rental, agriculture and landscaping.

Under the new agreement, selected Compact Wheel Loader models will be manufactured by Tobroco-Giant in the orange colours of Doosan and will be sold under the Doosan name through the brand’s European dealer network.

Chris Jeong, CEO at Doosan Infracore Europe, stated: “We are delighted with our new partnership with Tobroco-Giant. Doosan Infracore is constantly looking at improving and extending the product offering from the company, to ensure our customers have the most innovative and competitive solutions for their needs. With Tobroco-Giant, we have a partner with long-standing experience and a high-performing range of Compact Wheel Loaders.”

Toine Brock, CEO at Tobroco-Giant, said: “This new partnership with Doosan Infracore Europe is the next milestone in the growth of our company. Doosan is well known for their innovative products and customer service, which is a great fit for Tobroco-Giant. We are looking forward to working with Doosan Infracore Europe to grow the market for Compact Wheel Loaders.”

Doosan Infracore Europe will introduce the first models to be supplied under the new agreement in the weight category from 3500 to 5000 kg in 2022. Overall, the new partnership covers a total of five Compact Wheel Loader models, which will be distributed across all of Europe. Doosan Infracore Europe will also provide more details on attachments for the range in 2022.