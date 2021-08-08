Doosan Raises Curtain on New Generation Wheeled Excavators

Doosan Infracore Europe has launched the new DX140W-7 and DX160W-7 Stage V compliant wheeled excavators. These new ‘-7’ models provide significantly higher performance in every area than the previous generation Stage IV machines.

They combine novel operator assist features, enhanced comfort and increased tool carrier capability with new features to boost fuel efficiency, uptime and return on investment, with a focus on increased power, robustness and agility.

The state-of-the-art cab on the DX140W-7 and DX160W-7 excels in terms of spaciousness and ergonomics, taking operator comfort and ease of operation to new levels. As well as a new high quality seat, the enhanced cab offers more features as standard than other machines on the market, ensuring super controllability and high precision in all applications.

The DX140W-7 and DX160W-7 wheeled excavators offer as standard the new Auto Digging Brake feature, which automatically holds the service brake in position when the vehicle stops (speed is zero), without the driver having to step on the brake pedal. The driver can activate or deactivate the Auto Digging Brake function by pressing the Auto Digging Brake button on the control panel. When the accelerator pedal is then pressed, the Auto Digging Brake function is released.

Joystick Steering is a new option, enabling the driver to steer the machine by using the joystick thumbwheel (without using the steering wheel) when working and driving in the work mode. The Joystick Steering system only works under 20 km/h when first or second speed gears are engaged. The function is activated or deactivated by pressing the thumbwheel steering button on the control panel for at least one second.

The Load Isolation System (LIS) is another new option that enhances the operator’s driving comfort by mitigating the impact transmitted to the front of the machine, when driving off road on uneven and tough terrain. The Boom Suspension (LIS) function is also actuated by pressing a button on the control panel – it can be activated when the driving speed is 5 km/h ± 0.5 km/h or higher, and the function is deactivated at 4 km/h ± 0.5 km/h.

Tiltrotator Mode

There is a new Tiltrotator Mode on the control panel in the DX140W-7 and DX160W-7, which can be selected to ensure an optimized hydraulic flow and helps to maximize the accuracy of tiltrotator work by eliminating back pressure. This new tiltrotator mode is a special two-way flow mode, but it is managed by the EPOS like a one way flow mode, with direct return to the tank in each direction, to avoid back pressure and increase flow and controllability.

Another standard new feature is the Fine Swing function which minimizes the shaking that a lifted object undergoes at the start or stop of a swing movement with the excavator, to increase operator comfort with smooth movements and to help to protect the safety of nearby workers, whilst preventing damage caused by the object falling from the excavator.

The cab on the DX140W-7 and DX160W-7 features as standard a deluxe steering wheel with a chrome plated spoke and logo. The new two spoke wheel design provides increased operator visibility. The steering column also has a new design including an 80 mm telescopic function, which allows the operator to bring the steering wheel closer to them, so that they can find their optimal driving position.

In addition, there is a new tilting lever, providing a 15-degree tilt towards the operator, to increase visibility over the top of the steering wheel, when they are doing trenching work, for example. The narrower design of the steering column also contributes to enhanced visibility.