Doosan Launches Next Generation Mini-Excavator Range

The next generation mini-excavator range with a new shared global styling have been launched by Doosan Infracore Europe.

The zero-tail swing design of the DX27Z-7, DX35Z-7 and DX50Z-7 and the reduced radius design of the DX55R-7 models make them ideal for work in confined spaces on construction, landscaping and utility projects.

The DX27Z-7 and DX35Z-7 are powered by the Doosan D17Stage V compliant diesel engine providing 18.4 kW (24.7 HP) of power at 2400 and 2200 RPM, respectively. The DX50Z-7 and DX55R-7 are powered by the Doosan D18 Stage V compliant diesel engine providing 36.4 kW (48.8 HP) of power at 2200 RPM. As a result, all four models offer the highest power and torque in their respective classes and cover a wide range of applications including heavy duty work.

A novel platform design featuring new upper structures has increased durability/robustness and this is complemented in all four new mini excavators by a larger working range than other equivalent machines on the market, coupled with higher lifting capacities and digging forces.

The DX27Z-7 and DX35Z-7 offer high hydraulic flows of 58 and 74 l/min. The DX50Z-7 and DX55R-7 also offer a high hydraulic flow of 80 l/min and like the two smaller machines, this enhances work with attachments. A new EPPR valve is incorporated for two-way and optional rotating functions, that provides the operator with 10-step proportional control of the hydraulic flow rate via the thumbwheel joystick.

In all of these next generation mini-excavators, newly designed cast counterweights ensure excellent machine balance and stability when working. In the DX27Z-7 and DX35Z-7, long arm options are available for both models with 60 and 100 kg additional counterweights included, respectively. An additional 200 kg bolt-mounted counterweight option is available for the DX55R-7.

As well as offering the best performance, versatility, durability and ease of maintenance in their classes, the new mini excavators feature a new larger, roomier cab, providing excellent operator comfort and controllability.

High Comfort Cab

The new mini excavators are packed with a host of innovative features. Nowhere is this more evident than in the new high comfort cab, which has a full glass entry door to maximize operator visibility on this side of the machine from inside the cab. The high luminance LED work lamps on the cab further enhance visibility and additional LED lamps are also available as an option.

The enhanced heating/HVAC system is the best on the market, providing more nozzles to direct warming and cooling air, including both front and rear pillar nozzles that together help to improve the system performance. Larger nozzles are also used to ensure direct and sufficient airflow for operators and manual adjustment of the opening/closing of the nozzles is also possible.

The HVAC system and the DAB Audio can be controlled through the 8 inch touch screen and the feed from the optional rear view camera can be displayed on both the 5.7 and 8 inch screens. The monitors also show the flow rate setting, which can be controlled in 10 steps with the thumbwheel joystick.

The new mini excavators incorporate a new dozer blade providing both a higher dozer lifting height and dozer digging depth than other machines on the market. The machines also have a new dozer blade control lever.

Using the dozer lever, the operator can select between low and high speed for the levelling blade hydraulics. Travel speed can also be selected by using the travel selector button on the dozer lever. When hydraulic oil pressure rises due to going up a slope while driving in the high speed mode, the travel speed auto-shift valve automatically resets the travel speed to low, to enhance the operator’s driving convenience and to reduce machine stress.

In the DX50Z-7 and DX55R-7, the dozer control also provides a new blade floating function – pushing the dozer lever all the way forward puts the lever into the detent position and leaves the dozer blade in a‘float’ position. In the DX50Z-7 and DX55R-7, customers can also choose the optional Dozer lock function, which prevents dozer blade creep. If the machine has the optional blade lock valve installed, the floating function will not work when the lever is in the detent position.

In all four new mini excavators, the boom swing angle and swing radius are better than or equal to other machines in this class. Visibility and workability are improved by increasing the bucket protrusion distance beyond the tracks. Placing the boom swing cylinder on the left hand side of cab allows the operator to work right up against walls and other structures on the right hand side of the machines. The fuel tank and boom swing cylinder have been positioned at the base of the cab, with the MCV now on the right side of the machine, improving visibility for maintaining and working on the MCV.