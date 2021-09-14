Doosan Launches New DL420CVT-7 Wheel Loader

As part of the company’s award-winning DL-7 series, Doosan has launched the new DL420CVT-7 Stage V compliant wheel loader equipped with a Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT).

With a maximum bucket capacity of 4.5 m3, the Doosan DL420CVT-7 wheel loader is intended to meet a wide range of material-handling needs from loading and transporting granular material (such as sand or gravel) to quarrying, mining, construction, demolition, industrial, waste and recycling applications.

A CVT transmission is the result of a permanent combination of a hydraulic technology and a mechanical technology which provides a smooth and continuous speed variation. The CVT design combines the benefits of a hydraulic mechanical transmission and a hydrostatic transmission in the same machine. It allows the DL420CVT-7 to automatically transition from hydrostatic power at low speed to the mechanical system to operate at higher speeds.

By combining the two types of transmission, the CVT technology ensures high loads can be carried at low engine speeds with high dynamics for an optimum wheel loader operating cycle. The DL420CVT-7 therefore provides an increase in machine performance for operators working in digging, loading and lifting applications. For most tasks, operators will utilise the hydrostatic part of the transmission, which offers greater fuel efficiency in low-speed applications. The combination of the two transmissions is automatic and fully transparent for the operator.

The complete driving range, forwards and in reverse, is controlled by the CVT system. Low engine speeds ensure a high efficiency and the highest driving comfort irrespective of the traction speed. The power splitting continuously variable technology facilitates moving off softly and hydraulically. Furthermore, with the CVT, a fuel saving of up to 15% can be achieved.

Operator Visibility

The new cab on the DL420CVT-7 offers a greatly improved field of vision for the operator, with blind spots around the cab minimized and a 14% larger glass window area compared to the previous DL-5 model.

Inside the cab, the DL420CVT-7 provides significantly enhanced operating comfort, an enhanced steering system and advanced electronic controls. Using the new Doosan Smart Key system on the control panel in the cab, the operator can start the machine using a keyless device, helping to prevent machine theft.

The new cab has a Grammer Actimo XXL seat with fully adjustable horizontal and vertical suspension settings, a pneumatic lumbar function and seat heating as standard. There is a 3-point safety belt with alarm icons on the new Doosan Smart Touch 8 inch touchscreen monitor and on the gauge panel, which features a new layout and anti-reflective glass.

The new EMCV (Electric Main Control Valve) joystick fully integrated in the armrest is another standard feature in the cab, providing the operator with smoother and precise controllability of the lift arm and attachments on the wheel loader. Features available via the EMCV system include Automatic Return-to-Dig, Bucket Tilt Kick-out and the Bucket crowd stop position and shock prevention for higher operator comfort.

Designed to give the operator more precise control with a shorter lever stroke, resulting in less fatigue, the sensitivity of the ergonomic joystick control can be set and altered according to operator preferences using the new Doosan Smart Touch touchscreen monitor. User-friendly and easy to read in all conditions, the new touchscreen provides all the important settings and information the operator needs in one place.

Included in the information at the operator’s fingertips on the touchscreen is the feed from the rear-view camera, the weighing system, the HVAC controls, Radio & Bluetooth devices (music streaming, hands-free) and the operator help function.