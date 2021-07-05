Doosan Launches New DL220-7 and DL250-7 Wheel Loaders

The new DL220-7 and DL250-7 wheel loaders have been launched by Doosan Infracore Europe. The new models are the latest additions to the company’s award-winning ‘DL-7’ wheel loader range, following on from the first phase that involved the launch of seven larger DL-7 machines in December 2020.

Like the existing models, the DL220-7 and DL250-7 introduce a next generation design, incorporating a powerful new Stage V compliant engine and providing higher productivity, increased fuel efficiency and a low cost of ownership, coupled with a superb environment and experience for the operator.

Charlie Park, CEO of Doosan Infracore Europe, said: “We have been delighted with the reception we received for the launch of the first seven models in the DL-7 wheel loader range at the end of last year. The new DL220-7 and DL250-7 provide all of the same innovations provided by the larger models ensuring market-leading operator comfort, fuel economy, productivity and durability.”

The DL220-7 and DL250-7 loaders have smooth and responsive hydraulics and auxiliary hydraulic connections. They are equipped as standard with a 3rd spool valve with settable flow and detent function, providing a constant flow for hydraulically driven attachments. A 4th spool valve is available as an option on both models.

The DL220-7 and DL250-7 wheel loaders have automatic 4-speed powershift transmission and Limited Slip Differential (LSD) axles as standard. Improvements have been made throughout the powertrain, to provide operators with an 11% increase in travel speeds up to a maximum of 40 km/h.

Increased Fuel Efficiency

Power is provided by the new Doosan DL06VStage V 6-cylinder engine on the DL220-7 and DL250-7 wheel loaders, with an output of 119 kW (160 HP) and 128 kW (172 HP), respectively. The new DL06V engine offers up to 5% greater fuel efficiency than the previous generation machines, whilst delivering impressive output and torque.

The Doosan Smart Guidance System (DSGS) is a new feature which analyses the driving habits and behaviour of the operator and helps them to achieve the most fuel-efficient operation. The DSGS provides a score and guide (the Score-Graph) of the operator’s driving pattern to show fuel economy, efficiency and durability by category.

Excellent Operator Visibility

The new cab offers a greatly improved field of vision for the operator, with blind spots around the cab minimized and a 14% larger glass window area compared to the previous DL-5 models. The DL220-7/DL250-7 wheel loaders also offer the option of electrically adjustable rear view mirrors for added safety.

Full LED working lights are installed on the cab (two on both the front and rear as standard, with the option of four or six each at the front and rear). For higher pedestrian safety, the LED lights on the rear bonnet have an automatic strobe function to indicate when the wheel loader is reversing.

Spacious Cab Design

Inside the cab, the new wheel loaders offer significantly enhanced operating comfort, an enhanced steering system and advanced electronic controls. Using the new Doosan Smart Key system on the control panel in the cab, the operator can start the machine using a keyless device, helping to prevent machine theft. The Smart Key system provides remote door control, door lock and unlock, door release, searching and other functions. The control panel also includes two USB sockets.

The new cab has a Grammer Actimo XXL seat with fully adjustable horizontal and vertical suspension settings, a pneumatic lumbar function and seat heating as standard. There is a 3-point safety belt with alarm icons on the new Doosan Smart Touch and on the gauge panel, which features a new layout and anti-reflective glass.

The new EMCV (Electric Main Control Valve) joystick fully integrated in the armrest is another standard feature in the cab, providing the operator with smoother and precise controllability of the lift arm and attachments on the wheel loaders. Features available via the EMCV system include Automatic Return-to-Dig, Bucket Tilt Kick-out and the Bucket crowd stop position and shock prevention for higher operator comfort.

Designed to give the operator more precise control with a shorter lever stroke, resulting in less fatigue, the sensitivity of the ergonomic joystick control can be set and altered according to operator preferences using the new Doosan Smart Touch. User-friendly and easy to read in all conditions, the new 8 inch touchscreen provides all the important settings and information the operator needs in one place.

Included in the information at the operator’s fingertips on the touchscreen is the feed from the rear-view camera, the HVAC controls (heating, ventilation and air conditioning), Radio & Bluetooth devices (music streaming, hands-free) and the operator help function.

Overall, the redesigned interior offers a much larger, quieter and more comfortable operator environment, which improves safety and productivity and helps the operator work with high concentration. The operator also has increased leg room, an enlarged storage area and cool-box position and an improved air conditioning system (with optimized air circulation).

Fleet Management System

The DL220-7 and DL250-7 wheel loaders are factory-installed with the latest DoosanCONNECT state-of-art wireless fleet monitoring system. The DoosanCONNECT system is a tool designed specifically for the Doosan range, providing comprehensive information about machine performance in a dual mode (satellite, Mobile network).

The DoosanCONNECT system offers a web-based fleet and asset management solution which is very useful for managing the performance and security of machines and promoting preventative maintenance.