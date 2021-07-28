Doosan Infracore Europe Welcomes New Chief Executive Officer

Doosan Infracore Europe (DIEU) has announced that Chris (Kwanhee) Jeong has taken up the position as the company’s new Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Chris has taken over from Charlie Park, who was CEO between 2017 and 2021 and has returned to work for Doosan in South Korea.

Chris Jeong joined Doosan in July 2006 as a Senior Corporate Strategy Manager after completing an MBA at Carnegie Mellon University in the USA. During his career, he has made a significant contribution to the Doosan Infracore business by successfully leading strategic activities across various markets.

Prior to being named CEO of DIEU, Chris was Doosan Infracore’s Vice President and Head of Sales/Marketing & Demand Planning for Emerging Markets, where he managed revenue/profit growth and working capital by overseeing the Sales and Marketing, Demand planning teams responsible for Asia, Oceania, Middle East, Africa, CIS/Russia, Latin America, Brazil and India.

Chris previously spent time with Doosan in Europe from 2009 to 2013. During that time, he headed up Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) Regional Strategy, where his roles included leading long-/short-term strategies and annual/strategic planning. Chris also has a strong product background and spent part of his career as Head of EMEA Product Management for the Excavator Business Unit.

Chris commented: “I am delighted to be taking on the amazing opportunity of serving as CEO of Doosan Infracore Europe and to contribute to the great performance the company has recently been showing, mainly thanks to the continuous support and dedication of the Doosan dealer network and the company’s highly dedicated and professional workforce in Europe.

“We have very competent partners and a great team here, which I am excited to build upon as we continue to develop and implement our plans. Such plans include upgrading the product range through the launch of Stage V machines, continuously enhancing channel competencies to deal with customers’ needs at the endpoint and executing on our strategies to retain sustainable financial stability both for our valuable partners and DIEU. I am confident our best years lie ahead of us and that together we will continue to power Doosan Infracore forward as a leading construction equipment manufacturer.”