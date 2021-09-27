Doosan Adds Heavy Duty Crawler Excavator to Product Portfolio

Doosan has launched the new DX245NHD-7 25 tonne heavy duty crawler excavator, a completely new model in the Doosan range, designed for the most abrasive of applications.

Whilst it is a real 25 tonne excavator, the DX245NHD-7 incorporates 30 tonne class undercarriage components – the chains, rollers, sprocket and the chassis itself are oversized to increase the working lifetime of the machine, even on the toughest jobs.

Stephane Dieu, Excavator Product Specialist at Doosan, said: “The DX245NHD-7 adds a new highly sturdy option in the medium-sized range of crawler excavators from Doosan. With regard to the name of the machine, the ‘N’ stands for ‘Narrow Track’ and the ‘HD’ stands for ‘Heavy Duty’ illustrating its suitability for the most challenging applications. Complementing this, the ‘narrow’ design of the DX245NHD-7 offers the further advantage of a transportation width of only 2.54 m.”

Complementing the robust build, the state-of-the-art cab excels in terms of spaciousness and ergonomics, taking operator comfort and ease of operation to new levels. As well as a new high quality seat, the enhanced cab offers more features as standard than other machines on the market, ensuring super controllability and high precision in all applications.

Powered by the latest generation Doosan DL06V diesel engine, providing131 kW (176 HP) at 1800 rpm, the excavator offers more new features as standard than other machines on the market, many of which are common to the other new Doosan medium-sized excavators to be launched in the near future and which build on the very successful design of the previous generation machines.

The new features provide major enhancements in machine controllability, versatility, operator comfort, uptime and return on investment, with a strong focus on increased productivity and robustness.

There is a new Tiltrotator Mode on the control panel in the DX245NHD-7, which can be selected to ensure an optimized hydraulic flow and helps to maximize the accuracy of tiltrotator work by eliminating back pressure. This new tiltrotator mode is a special two-way flow mode, but it is managed by the EPOS like a one way flow mode, with direct return to the tank in each direction, to avoid back pressure and increase flow and controllability.