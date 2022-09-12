Diversity – A Silver Lining for NI Water

NI Water is celebrating having been awarded the Silver Diversity Charter Mark by Diversity Mark. The prestigious award recognises the organisation’s ongoing commitment and continuous progress to advancing Diversity and Inclusion in the workplace.

The award recognised NI Water for expanding its Diversity and Inclusion focus into the communities it serves, becoming the first company in Northern Ireland to sign up to the UK governments Levelling Up goals to help drive social mobility and equality of opportunity across NI. NI Water are one of only two public sector organisations to achieve the Silver Diversity Mark. They now join 12 other leading NI employers who have also achieved this important standard.

Sara Venning, CEO at NI Water, commented: “Being awarded the Silver Diversity Charter Mark is a proud moment for NI Water, particularly being one of only two public sector organisations to have achieved this standard to date. The Charter is recognition of how far we have come on our journey to create a culture where everyone is welcome and included, people are valued and respected for who they are and for the contributions they make in delivering what matters to Northern Ireland.

“NI Water is committed to creating a diverse and inclusive workplace and playing our part as a large public sector organisation to support social equality within the communities we serve.

“I would like to dedicate this achievement to the many people across NI Water who play their part each and every day in making NI Water a great place to work.”

Nuala Murphy, Director of Diversity Mark, added: “Congratulations to Northern Ireland Water on achieving the Silver Diversity Mark Accreditation in recognition for their progress and ongoing commitment to diversity and inclusion within the workplace.

“The independent assessment panel noted a very high level of dedication, commitment and ownership to the Equality, Diversity and Inclusion agenda across the organisation, championed by real leadership from the top. This has been critical to the level of success and achievements to date.

“We look forward to continuing to support them as they embed their plans in the future.”

Ms Venning concluded: “We are very proud of all the hard work and dedication that has gone into achieving this challenging standard of best practice. We have come a long way but we have more to do and exciting times ahead to get us to gold!”