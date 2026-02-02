Discover Battery Shortlisted for IAPA Innovative Technology Prize 2026

Discover Battery has been shortlisted for the IAPA Innovative Technology Prize 2026, recognising its continued commitment to advancing battery technology that supports safer, cleaner and more productive powered access equipment.

The International Awards for Powered Access (IAPAs), organised by IPAF and Access International, celebrate excellence and innovation across the global access industry. Being shortlisted in the Innovative Technology category highlights Discover Battery’s role in supporting the evolution of aerial platforms through advanced energy solutions designed for the next generation of intelligent equipment.

The shortlisting recognises Discover Battery’s Hydro Polymer technology, a major advancement in AGM battery chemistry developed specifically to address the demanding duty cycles of MEWPs. By stabilising the electrolyte at a nano-structural level, this innovation significantly reduces common causes of premature battery failure such as electrolyte dry-out, heat stress, stratification and inconsistent charging, issues that are increasingly prevalent as access platforms become more powerful, connected and electronically complex.

Rather than focusing solely on laboratory performance, Discover’s approach is rooted in real operating conditions. For fleets and OEMs, extending battery life is not only a question of cost, but of uptime, safety and waste reduction. By delivering measurable improvements in durability and consistency without requiring changes to existing equipment or charging infrastructure, Hydro Polymer technology supports more sustainable and reliable access operations.

“Being shortlisted for this award reinforces what we see every day in the field,” said Jimmy Au, Vice President Product Management Motive at Discover Battery. “access platforms are evolving rapidly, and energy storage has become a critical enabler of safety, reliability, and productivity. Our focus has always been on solving real-world operating challenges, not just laboratory benchmarks, and it’s rewarding to see that approach recognised by the IAPA judges.”

Already integrated into Discover’s Dry Cell AGM batteries and supplied globally to OEMs and rental companies, Hydro Polymer technology is a production-ready, drop-in solution delivering longer cycle life, improved partial-state-of-charge performance and greater resilience under heat and high-discharge conditions.

The IAPA Innovative Technology Prize recognises physical products that make a meaningful contribution to safety or productivity in the powered access industry. Discover Battery’s shortlisting reinforces its long-term commitment to customer-focused engineering, rigorous validation, and practical innovation that delivers measurable value in real-world access applications.

The winners of the IAPA Awards 2026 will be announced at the official ceremony later this year.