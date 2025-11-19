Develon Series 9: Smarter Control System Enables Full Compatibility with Trimble 3D Systems

Develon is redefining smart integration in construction with its next-generation Series 9 range of crawler excavators — these advanced machines are now fully compatible with Trimble Earthworks 3D systems. This advancement allows operators to upgrade from 2D to 3D functionality without replacing or modifying existing hardware.

The breakthrough lies in Develon’s open and intelligent control system architecture. Unlike traditional designs that require dedicated sensors for each external system, the Series 9’s controller allows real-time data sharing between the excavator’s built-in sensors and Trimble‘s 3D control unit.

In other words, the machine’s existing motion and position data can be directly utilised by Trimble systems through Develon’s native controller interface. Through this control-level integration, operators can experience precise 3D automation from Trimble, while continuing to use Develon’s intuitive 2D features such as:

• Virtual Wall (for safe operation boundaries)

• Weighing System (for real-time load measurement)

• Advanced Lift Assist (for real-time enhanced lifting stability)

This unified control approach gives users the flexibility of both 2D and 3D systems in a single, cohesive platform — improving both productivity and safety. Because the Series 9 controller manages communication between internal and external systems, 3D upgrades are now faster, simpler and more cost-efficient.

Customers only need to install the Trimble 3D kit, and the excavator’s control unit automatically synchronises data to activate 3D functions — no additional sensors or harness replacement is required. “The Series 9’s open control architecture makes it possible to integrate Trimble systems directly into our platform with their own User Interface in the cab,” said Stephane Dieu, Excavators Product Manager for Europe at Develon. “Customers can move into 3D operation effortlessly, while continuing to use the 2D features that define Develon’s smart excavators.”

By combining its in-house control technology with leading third-party 3D solutions, Develon aims to expand the Series 9 ecosystem even further — bringing more connectivity, flexibility, and intelligence to construction sites worldwide.