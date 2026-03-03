Develon Raises Site Safety to New Levels

Develon has announced that its Series 9 smart crawler excavator range will now be equipped with advanced intelligent safety technologies designed to significantly reduce job-site accidents and protect workers in high-risk environments.

Building on the successful launch of the Series 9 machines last year, the company is introducing a new generation of smart safety solutions (as an option) — including the groundbreaking E-Stop system, the first technology of its kind developed specifically for the excavator market.

Modern construction sites remain among the most hazardous working environments, where limited visibility, machine movement and complex workflows create constant safety challenges. Develon’s latest innovation addresses these risks using artificial intelligence, advanced sensors and automatic safety systems.

Excavators can now be equipped with smart safety technologies including around-view monitoring, collision-risk warnings and the E-Stop system — which automatically stops machine movement when a person is detected within a 4-metre safety zone.

Stephane Dieu, Product Manager for Develon Excavators in Europe, stated: “E-Stop technology is comparable to emergency braking systems used in the automotive industry, and has already attracted strong attention from operators seeking practical solutions to improve site safety standards.”



How it Works

The Smart All-Around Viewing Monitor (SAVM) and E-Stop system form an AI-powered safety platform providing real-time 360-degree monitoring of the machine’s surroundings.

Using six cameras and three radar sensors, the system continuously scans from a 13 metre detection range, enabling operators to accurately understand their environment and effectively eliminate blind spots. Seven selectable viewing modes allow monitoring of the front, rear, left and right sides of the machine at any time.

When personnel are detected, operators receive immediate visual alerts and audible warnings via the in-cab monitor, dramatically increasing situational awareness.

The innovative E-Stop system works alongside a Virtual Wall function to prevent accidents operators may not see or anticipate. The surrounding work area is divided into clearly defined safety zones:

• Zone 2 – Yellow Warning Zone: Early alerts and automatic speed reduction from 6 m

• Zone 1 – Red Danger Zone: Automatic stopping of swing and reverse movements from 4 m

The system operates through three intelligent stages and is designed exclusively to recognise people — distinguishing human presence from objects to avoid unnecessary interruptions:

• HD camera detection of personnel

• Warning alerts and speed reduction from 6 metres

• Automatic machine stop at 4 metres (swing and reverse functions)

Advanced Features Supporting Zero-Accident Job Sites

The E-Stop system is designed to control or halt machine movement in hazardous situations, helping protect both operators and nearby workers. Meanwhile, the Virtual Wall feature allows operators to define safe working boundaries, preventing movement into high-risk areas or potential collision zones.

While collisions with structures or equipment can cause costly damage, the most serious construction accidents involve people. On busy, complex construction sites, operators cannot always maintain full awareness of worker locations — a challenge that intelligent automation can help solve.

By prioritising human detection and proactive intervention, Develon believes these smart safety technologies can deliver a substantial reduction in accident rates.

The long-term vision is clear: construction sites where serious accidents are no longer accepted as inevitable — but prevented before they occur.