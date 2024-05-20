DEVELON Launches New, Expanded Digital Platform

To meet increased demand, DEVELON has introduced the latest version of its fleet management system – MY DEVELON: a new digital platform for managing construction equipment.

“Using the MY DEVELON app or on a web browser, customers and dealers can access and manage maintenance and operation data for their DEVELON construction equipment,” says Kevin Lynch, Marketing Communications Manager at Develon Europe. “Customers can remotely check the status of their equipment and communicate with their machines by sending certain messages.”

Some of the newest features now available on the MY DEVELON platform offer the ability to download service tools and get personalized quotes for parts for DEVELON equipment.

“We provide a menu for customers to request a quote for DEVELON genuine parts from their local dealer,” Kevin Lynch says. “It is a very useful resource for customers. They can select the parts they want to receive a quote on and send it to their dealer. Additionally, customers can subscribe to our exclusive digital services.”

Increased Telematics Usage

More dealers and customers are utilising telematics systems, according to data tracked by DEVELON. Although some customers can be intimidated by the amount of data, DEVELON and its dealers are working hard to develop training programs that help educate customers on how to navigate the system. This starts with DEVELON dealers using brief, streamlined training materials, which are very effective with sales specialists.

“When a customer purchases a new machine, our dealership sales specialists provide some basic training about telematics with the customer,” says Kevin Lynch. “When the customer leaves with the new machine, the customer has a telematics profile. The customer can log in and start tracking the new machine immediately.”

One of the most popular features of telematics services today, according to Develon, is the ability to receive codes from machines. Dealers and customers can subscribe to receive notifications when a DEVELON machine requires service. This allows dealers to proactively engage with customers and their machines, thereby optimizing uptime protection.

“Our telematics offering helps keep our customers’ machines working the way they were intended,” Kevin Lynch says. “Dealers and customers can better remotely monitor machines to ensure they are in good health and can schedule routine maintenance to ensure it’s done when it’s needed.”

The MY DEVELON app is available for download from popular app service providers. Current users of the DEVELON Fleet Management system should replace the current app by downloading the new MY DEVELON app. They can log in with their same credentials.

For more on DEVELON, please visit the website: https://eu.develon-ce.com/en/