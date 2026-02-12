Develon Launches New DX23E-7 Electric Mini-Excavator

Develon has launched the new DX23E-7 electric-powered mini-excavator with an enclosed cab, the latest addition to the company’s rapidly expanding range of electric excavators.

As standard, the DX23E-7 offers the largest battery capacity of 32 kWh in its class and there is an additional version with an even higher battery capacity of 40 kWh. As well as the alternative 40 kWh battery pack, the DX23ZE-7 also offers the option of quick coupler piping for work with attachments.

The DX23E-7 has all of the electrical systems and components on the machine optimized for work in harsh environments. It offers a recharging speed that is fast enough for next-day use, even with slow charging set-ups.

ALL DAY WORKING

The DX23E-7 is designed for all day working, with the standard 32 kWh capacity unit offering an indicative runtime, depending on the application of eight hours and an indicative charging time to 100% from 6-10 h under normal charging (3 kW/6 kW) and 1.5 h with fast charging (15 kW). For the 40 kWh unit, the working time should increase to 10 h depending on the application, with charging to 100% taking 7-12 h under normal charging and 2.5 h to 80% with fast charging (15 kW).

In addition, the new DX23E-7 combines low operational noise for a quiet and comfortable environment with zero emissions, together with the features and performance enhancements that are found on Develon‘s next-generation DX-7 Series family of mini-excavators.

SUPERIOR PERFORMANCE

The DX23E-7 offers better performance than the Develon diesel excavator (DX19-7) it is based upon, with a 5% higher lifting capacity, together with other improvements such as better work/travel output and enhanced stability.

The development of the electric power system (EPS) in the DX23E-7 involved the removal of the Frame Cross plate from the DX19-7 and increased rear turning radius (+35 mm) to secure space for the battery pack installation. To distinguish it as an electric machine, the DX23E-7 also has a new colour scheme and graphic decal.

Because electric excavators do not have an engine, the number of periodic maintenance duties is significantly lower in the DX23ZE-7 compared to the DX19-7 diesel excavator. Only hydraulic-related maintenance at 1000-hour intervals is required.

“The DX23E-7 is a high-performing addition to the Develon range of electric machines,” said Stephane Dieu, Excavators Product Manager for Europe at Develon.

“It offers great advantages over the diesel counterpart due to less noise and no emissions, as compact equipment, such as mini-excavators, has a higher tendency to work in cities and residential areas, where it has proximity to other workers and the public.”

Retractable tracks allow the new DX23ZE-7 electric excavator to pass through narrow passages and entrances/exits, making it ideal for working in confined spaces or indoor applications such as demolition and construction. Once the excavator reaches the work area, the operator can expand the tracks for better stability and lifting capacity. With its compact dimensions, the DX23E-7 is an excellent solution for construction and rental companies working in sensitive areas where low noise or night-time work is necessary.

TELEMATICS AS STANDARD

Telematics is standard on the DX23E-7 mini-excavator. Operators and dealers can remotely monitor their machine’s health, location and productivity from an app or website. Telematics can help owners:

• Minimise equipment theft and allow for machine tracking

• Avoid unauthorised use of the machine

• See when maintenance is due

• Customise alerts to a customer’s schedule

• Track oil pressure, operating temperature and more

• Use data to train operators for maximum productivity

DX23E-7 32 KWH/40 KWH MINI-EXCAVATOR SPECS

• Rated power, electric motor: 16 kW

• Battery capacity: 32 kWh/40kWh

• Operating weight: 2230/2296 kg

• Maximum digging depth: 2340 mm

• Maximum digging reach (ground): 3940 mm

• Maximum loading height: 2440 mm