Develon Expands Dozer Line-up with New DD100 for Precision Grading

Develon has introduced the new DD100 dozer, a machine positioned at the top of its class for operating weight and horsepower. Designed for residential, light commercial and road construction, the DD100 is ideal for fine grading applications. Its standout feature is a strong power-to-weight ratio, delivering greater power to the ground and improved tractive effort compared with other machines in the under-140 HP category.

PRODUCTIVITY AND TECHNOLOGY

Productivity is driven by a six-way variable angle pitch blade that allows operators to lift, tilt and angle the blade for precise grading. Customers can choose between a standard 2.22 m3 blade or an optional 2.58 m3 capacity blade. Two-way mechanical blade pitch adjustment provides better control over digging angle, while a blade shake feature helps quickly clear material build-up.

The DD100 incorporates advanced technology to improve grading accuracy. A 2D grading system option simplifies precision grading, even for less experienced operators. For higher accuracy, a 3D machine guidance and control option developed in partnership with Trimble/Leica/Topcon uses GPS technology and an additional in-cab monitor to deliver enhanced grading performance. Electrohydraulic controls come standard, allowing operators to customise the machine’s responsiveness to match their preferences and experience level.

VISIBILITY AND OPERATOR COMFORT

The DD100 offers the best visibility in the market for this class of machine, thanks to its narrow front engine compartment design that improves the operator’s view of the blade and work area. Key visibility enhancements include a hidden engine pre-cleaner, a rear-mounted electronic cooling system, low-profile front cab pillars and all-glass doors for a clear view of the jobsite. A standard rearview camera also improves situational awareness and jobsite safety.

Operator comfort was a key design focus. The DD100 includes an air-suspension seat and cab suspension system for a smoother ride, along with a powerful heating and cooling system to maintain comfort in all seasons. Defrost vents for the front and door glass improve visibility, while high-illumination LED lighting supports work in low-light conditions.

FUEL EFFICIENCY

Powered by a 3.4-litre D34 diesel engine, the DD100 meets stage V emissions standards. An ECO mode can reduce fuel consumption by up to 5% in lighter operating conditions by lowering pump power output. Additional features such as auto idle and auto engine shutdown further reduce fuel use during periods of inactivity.

VERSATILITY AND DURABILITY

The DD100 comes standard with piping for an optional ripper attachment with parallel linkage that maintains a consistent angle to the ground. This allows operators to break up hard materials before grading or assist with erosion control work. An optional towing draw bar also enables the dozer to move equipment around the jobsite.

The machine’s undercarriage system is engineered to improve durability and reduce the total cost of operation. A combination of single- and dual-flange rollers enhances component life, while customers can select general-purpose or full track guards depending on jobsite conditions to maximise uptime.

SERVICEABILITY

The DD100 is designed for easy maintenance and long service life. A compact in-line pre-cleaner integrated with the air cleaner helps extend filter life by expelling debris such as mud, snow and dust. Key undercarriage service points are easily accessible, including a removable side panel for tension system greasing. A high-performance fuel water separator and dual fuel filters help improve fuel purity and reduce system failures, while a rear-mounted cooling system with a reversible fan supports reliability and improved visibility.

DD100 DOZER SPECIFICATIONS*