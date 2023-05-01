DEVELON Exhibits for the First Time in the UK

DEVELON, formerly known as Doosan Construction Equipment, will be exhibiting for the first time in the UK at the Plantworx 2023 Exhibition at the East of England Arena outside Peterborough in Cambridgeshire from 13-15 June 2023.

Several of the products on display are being seen for the first time in the UK. These include the new DX63-7 6 tonne and DX85R-7 8 tonne mini-excavators in the Static section of the stand and the new DX250WMH-7 material handler in the Demonstration area.

Together with the DX62R-7, the DX63-7 is one of two new 6 tonne mini-excavators from DEVELON, completing the roll out of the next generation of machines from the company, with a new shared global styling design. Both models are powered by the D24Stage V compliant diesel engine providing 44.3 kW (59.4 HP) of power. Despite offering an 8% increased torque of 26.5kgm/rpm, the D24 engine still provides a 7% decrease in engine fuel consumption.

Alongside the DX63-7, DEVELON is showing the new DX85R-7 8 tonne mini-excavator for the first time in the UK. The DX85R-7 reduced tail swing (RTS) excavator utilises a newly improved upper structure platform offering increased durability and robustness and a different boom swing cylinder layout resulting in an increased boom swing angle of 60o. The bucket digging force of the DX85R-7 is 6.7 tonne and this is combined with a traction force of 6.6 tonne, whilst travel speeds are a mobile 2.9 km/h in the low range and 4.8 km/h in the high range.

Like all of DEVELON’s new generation mini-excavators, the DX63-7 and DX85R-7 are designed to offer maximum performance, optimum stability, increased versatility, enhanced operator comfort, controllability, durability, ease of maintenance and serviceability.

Joining the DX63-7 and DX85R-7 in the Static area of the DEVELON stand are the DX27Z-7 mini-excavator, the DX100W-7 wheeled excavator, the DL80TL-7 compact wheel loader, the DX140LCR-7 15.6 tonne crawler excavator and the DL280-7 wheel loader.

Material Handler

Equipped with an MG22 Sorting Grapple, the new DX250WMH-7 25 tonne Stage V compliant material handler is also being demonstrated by DEVELON for the first time, for use in the solid waste, recycling, demolition and forestry industries. Designed to carry out the toughest tasks, the DX250WMH-7 is built with front and rear stabilizers, and a boom and arm specifically designed for material handling tasks.

A standard feature is the hydraulic cab riser, which gives the operator better all-around visibility of the attachment and work area. When combined with the rear view camera display in the cab, the operator has excellent visibility of the job site.

The DX250WMH-7 material handler is easy to operate with ergonomic joysticks and a steering wheel. The machine comes equipped with two-way auxiliary and rotate circuit hydraulics to improve efficiency. The operator can use buttons on the joysticks or an optional foot pedal to control auxiliary attachments.