Dedicated Helpline & App Launched for Ireland

The global pandemic is having a negative impact on mental health in society; those in the construction industry who have faced a long lay-off are no exception.

To help construction workers to cope with these issues, the Lighthouse Construction Industry Charity has launched a free and confidential 24/7 helpline and wellbeing app.

Lighthouse CEO, Bill Hill said of the helpline launch: “A large proportion of construction workers are either self employed or work for small businesses. They do not have access to an employee assistance programme (EAP) for support.

“One of the charity’s key objectives is to reduce suicides of those working in the construction sector. The 24/7 Construction Industry Helpline delivers an EAP to all workers and is complimented by a supporting helpline app.

“This App is available on both Android and Apple devices and is packed full of information, advice and guidance on mental, physical and financial wellbeing matters. By making all the services free and confidential, the charity aims to remove two of the key barriers to people seeking help. The final barrier to overcome is the stigma of using such services often inherent in stoic masculine belief.”

The Irish Government’s Return to Work Safely Protocol recently advised companies to introduce services to support Mental Health and Wellbeing and the charity is working with the Construction Industry Federation to promulgate the helpline amongst its members.