Dean Clough Announces Year-End Occupancy Increase and Positive Outlook

Dean Clough, the 22-acre, award-winning destination located in Halifax, has announced robust occupancy rates and notable growth in footfall for its fiscal year ending 2025/26.

The expansive historic estate, which encompasses over 600,000 sq ft of commercial space, is currently approaching 70% occupancy. With several deals pending, the estate anticipates increasing this figure to approximately 80% within the next twelve months.

Dean Clough closed deals for over 46,000 sq ft last year, with another 60,000 sq ft pending. New tenants include NHS Community Services, Appleyard Lees, EMS, and Can Can Productions, plus various retail, leisure, and wellbeing providers. Several smaller agreements also followed the opening of a new co-working space at Dean Clough.

The substantial growth in utilisation of Dean Clough’s 1,300-space car park represents a positive development, indicating a robust ‘return to work’ trend among business occupiers. Usage has risen by an impressive 37% in the last 12 months, driven primarily by daily commuters as well as leisure visitors and its average occupancy on weekdays stands at 70%.

Dean Clough, once the world’s largest carpet manufacturer, features 16 Victorian mill buildings spanning half a mile with high quality public realm, amenity space and ample parking, including high speed EV chargers. Over more than forty years, it has been redeveloped into a hub for business, leisure, retail, and culture, now hosting over 150 businesses and employing more than 3,500 people. Notable occupiers include Covea Insurance, Calderdale College, Prestige Gifting and Activate Group.

Dean Clough’s workspace offering is heavily supported by on-site amenity and wellbeing facilities. It is also an established cultural destination with extensive events spaces, engaging public realm, its own subterranean theatre and six public art galleries, making it a popular destination for visitors too.

Jeremy Hall, Chairman and Managing Director at Dean Clough Ltd, said: “We are delighted to report increased activity at Dean Clough which has enjoyed a fantastic year of new occupation, footfall and general on-site activity. With more employers supporting workplace returns there has been a notable shift in priorities for sustainability and wellbeing, areas where Dean Clough really stands out.

“The buildings offer sustainable, energy-efficient spaces within a vibrant, creative community and historic setting. Together, these features make Dean Clough a unique and thriving work-leisure destination and we are proud to have an incredible retention track record.”

Through an ongoing investment programme of refurbishment, Dean Clough continues to bring forward new space opportunities for occupiers, from a one-person office up to 50,000 sq ft of Grade A space with up to 12,000 sq ft floorplates.

Dean Clough is located on the edge of Halifax town centre, between Leeds and Manchester, and just 15 minutes from the M62 with direct train links to Leeds, Manchester, York and London.