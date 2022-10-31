Dates announced for Hillhead 2024

The next edition of the iconic quarrying, construction and recycling exhibition will take place from 25-27 June 2024 at Hillhead Quarry, Buxton.

Hillhead returned with a bang earlier this year as The QMJ Group celebrated the show’s 40th anniversary over three gloriously sunny days in June.

Exhibitors and visitors took the opportunity to reconnect with their industry peers, marvel at the plethora of live machinery action taking place, discover the latest product launches, and explore the latest technology and innovations driving digitalization and decarbonization across the sector.

Watch the HillheadTV highlights

Join us and relive the three days of action by watching our HillheadTV show review. Catch up with just the highlights (3 min) or enjoy the full extended edit (10 min).

With 18,500 unique visitors in attendance and more than 600 of the world’s leading equipment manufacturers, suppliers and service providers taking part, this year’s Hillhead exhibition was a record breaker, cementing its status as the world’s biggest working quarry event for the mineral products, construction, and recycling sectors.

With the dates now confirmed, demand for the 2024 show is expected to be very high and new enquiries to exhibit should be directed to Event Manager, Harvey Sugden on +44 (0)115 945 4377 or [email protected]

All enquiries will be contacted next spring with an update of the latest availability.