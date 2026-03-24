CW Plant Hire Adds to Kubota Excavator Fleet

Charles Wilson Engineers (CW Plant Hire) has added a further 20 Kubota U50-5 compact excavators to its extensive fleet, to meet growing customer demand for the popular 5-tonne machine. The company, which operates from a network of 30 branches across the UK, has more than 1,000 excavators in total, with operating weights of 0.8-22 tonnes. That fleet also includes a number of electric excavators.

“We have around 300 Kubota machines on the fleet,” said Gary Gay, Assets Manager. “That includes micros, 1.5-tonners, 3-tonne, 5-tonne and the 8-tonne machines. Kubota has always been a strong brand in the industry. They produce reliable machines with good back-up.”

All of the Kubota excavators have been supplied by Hertfordshire dealer Boss Plant Sales. The two companies have worked together since 2020, with the dealer providing support across all of the Kubota models.

“Charles Wilson has a strong relationship with Boss Plant Sales,” said Mr Gay. “We have bought a good variety of machines from them and they continue to support our growth.”

The 5-tonne machines are additions to the CW Plant Hire fleet, as the company continues to expand to satisfy customer requirements across many industry sectors. Weighing 4,775kg, the U50-5 is a zero tail swing design excavator that is particularly suitable for confined urban construction sites. Powered by a 40.4kW (29.7hp) diesel engine, the excavator boasts a maximum digging depth of 3,370mm and a forward reach of 5,850mm. A full width dozer blade provides additional stability when lifting and adds to the machine’s versatility.

“The market for the U50-5 in the UK is currently very strong, due to the flexibility of the machines,” said Mr Gay.

CW Plant Hire runs its equipment on a four-year replacement cycle, to keep the fleet up to date and to provide the latest technology and performance to customers. At that point the Kubota machines also retain a strong resale value, adding to their appeal. The company believes in purchasing the best equipment, from recognised suppliers, maintaining all of its machinery to the highest standards.

The national plant and tools giant opened its first branch in Harpenden, Hertfordshire in 1979. Expanding around London and the Home Counties originally, the business now has 30 depots across the UK, from Manchester and Liverpool in the North West, to Bristol and Ashford in the West and the South East.

Over almost five decades, the business has expanded to offer a wide range of equipment, from excavators and telehandlers, to access platforms and site dumpers. The company has established several specialist divisions, covering events, power generation, materials handling and powered access.

The Charles Wilson Training Centre offers comprehensive operator training, covering powered access, site equipment and IPAF/PASMA training. The company also has a dedicated Forklift Training Centre, for industrial forklift and telescopic handler operators.

Looking forward, the business has plans for additional excavator expansion.

“We are particularly interested in all of the new products that Kubota will launch in 2026,” said Mr Gay.