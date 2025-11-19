CPA Strives to Attract Plant Operators of the Future

To help inspire young people into the construction plant sector and plug the skills gap for Plant Operators, the Construction Plant-hire Association (CPA) has invested in a state-of-the-art Plant Simulator housed in a bespoke branded trailer.

The Plant Simulator has been purchased from market-leader Tenstar Simulation and it allows Plant Operators of the future to get ‘hands on’ operating a range of equipment including Dumpers, Excavators, Telehandlers and Tower Cranes using realistic controls and 3D motion.

The Simulator is housed in a bespoke trailer manufactured by Ifor Williams Trailers, allowing the Simulator to be easily and safely transported all around the country. The CPA Simulator will be used at schools, colleges and careers events nationwide to raise awareness about plant operating and encourage young people to consider construction plant as a future career path.

The Simulator will also appear as a prominent feature on the CPA stand at the Executive Hire Show at Coventry Building Society Arena in February 2026.

CPA Chief Executive Officer Steve Mulholland said: “Our industry offers jobs for life and it’s really important that we highlight these opportunities to young people before they leave school or college. Unless they have a family connection to the industry, many young people just aren’t aware of plant operating or other career paths the sector offers.

“The Simulator will help us connect with school children, college students and others, allowing them to use immersive technology to experience what it’s like to actually drive a piece of plant machinery. It’s the next best thing to actually sitting in the cab and operating a real machine.

“One of the winners from the CPA Stars of the Future Awards 2025 entered the industry as a direct result of trying her hand on a Plant Simulator at a careers event at her school, so it just shows the huge potential they offer in attracting young people to our industry.”

Thanks to a plug-and-play system developed by Tenstar Simulation, the Plant Simulator is easy to move and set up at premises or events. It has three advanced LED screens that provide real-time simulation and can be used with a virtual reality headset that produces a 360-degree view.