CPA Proud Winners of Trade Association Forum Award

The Construction Plant-hire Association (CPA) proudly won the Environmental/Sustainability Initiative of the Year Award at the UK Trade Association Awards 2026, hosted by the Trade Association Forum (TAF) at the London Marriott Grosvenor House Hotel in London.

The accolade was presented in recognition of the successful delivery of the Site Sustainability Showcase – a dedicated feature within the PlantWorx 2025 construction equipment exhibition – developed in partnership with the Construction Equipment Association (CEA) to help reset and refocus the decarbonisation debate.

With a strong emphasis on practical delivery, the off-grid site featured over 20 suppliers showcasing electric, hydrogen, hybrid and battery technologies available now to help accelerate the transition to cleaner, more efficient sites. It also brought together industry, government and regulators, to discuss real-world barriers and illustrate both what is viable today – and what support is required to take the next steps.

The UK Trade Association Awards celebrate the vital contribution trade associations make to the UK economy. Judges praised the CPA’s collaborative leadership, strong partner involvement and its clear commitment to driving practical transition while actively shaping policy discussions.

CPA Chief Executive Officer Steve Mulholland said: “We are absolutely delighted to receive this award. In particular, we would like to thank CPA Decarbonisation and Sustainability Manager Luis Bassett and Joanna Oliver MBE from the CEA/PlantWorx team, for their vision and successful delivery of the Site Sustainability Showcase.

“By combining innovation with economic realism, the Showcase presented an honest yet inspiring roadmap towards a greener future. It has become a flagship initiative, demonstrating how collaboration and innovation can drive meaningful, practical progress in sustainable construction.

“Our thanks also go to the Trade Association Forum for hosting a fantastic event that brought together so many trade associations across many sectors, and congratulations to all the winners and nominees,” he added.