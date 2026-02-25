CPA Conference Returns with a Brand New Format, Theme and Venue

The Construction Plant-hire Association (CPA) Conference is returning this year with a brand new format, theme and venue. Taking place on Thursday 21st May 2026 at One Great George Street, Westminster, London, the theme of the one-day event is ‘Unlocking the Nation’s Growth Plans’.

The CPA Conference 2026 will be the 10th Conference that the CPA has held and it will be hosted by Peter Haddock, who is well known throughout the plant-hire industry as a content creator, journalist, vlogger and event host.

Peter has hosted a number of CPA events in recent years and will co-ordinate a series of industry speakers and panel discussions at the event relating to key topics including opportunities for the construction plant-hire sector, building skills for the workforce, communications and decarbonisation.

The event has a fresh format for 2026, with the conference part of the day taking place in the morning, followed by a three-course sit-down lunch in the afternoon, and an exhibition to allow maximum networking opportunities.

It is the first time that the conference is being hosted in London and the venue – One Great George Street – is a historic Grade II listed building located in the centre of Westminster which is headquarters to the Institution of Civil Engineers (ICE).

Delegate tickets to attend the CPA Conference and Luncheon 2026 are now available to purchase on the CPA website at https://cpa.uk.net/events/2026-cpa-conference/ for £199 plus VAT each. There are also a limited number of sponsorship and exhibition opportunities available. For further information, please contact Lisa Collins on 07968 840390 or email: [email protected]

The overall theme of the CPA Conference 2026 is closely linked to a major new report that has recently been produced by Oxford Economics for the CPA. Entitled ‘Half-Built Britain: Unlocking the Nation’s Growth Plans’, the report warns that Britain’s construction engine is stalling under the combined strain of skills shortages, weak investment and chronic delivery delays – leaving flagship projects, from new hospitals and homes to airport expansions, at risk of grinding to a halt.

However, it also highlights the opportunity for government and industry to work together to unlock investment and close the productivity gap – a step that could generate up to £315 billion in long-term economic growth, helping fund priorities without adding to national debt.

Graham Robinson, Global Infrastructure and Construction Lead at Oxford Economics and one of the world’s leading construction economists, will delve into detail about the report in the first session of the CPA Conference 2026 before a panel discussion with leading figures from the plant-hire industry.

The second session will cover skills, careers and training with Molly Gill, an award-winning Plant Operator with Flannery Plant Hire, relaying her experiences. Molly switched careers after realising her job as a Nursery Assistant offered limited prospects.

With no construction experience, she joined the Operator Skills Hub’s government funded Skills Bootcamps, where she earned her Articulated Dump Truck (ADT), Dumper and Tracked Dumper tickets before advancing to secure her Excavator qualification. She is now a fully qualified Plant Operator working on housing and infrastructure projects across the UK. Her rapid rise saw her named Young Plant Operative of the Year at the Construction Plant-hire Association’s Stars of the Future Awards 2025. The skills session will also feature a panel discussion and Q&A facilitated by Peter Haddock.

The third session of the conference will be delivered by Lee Cain, founder of strategic advisory firm Charlesbye and Downing Street’s former Director of Communications under Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Lee will outline how to develop effective communication strategies in a crowded digital and social media space.

The final panel session of the conference part of the day will be led by CPA Decarbonisation and Sustainability Manager Luis Bassett, who will provide an overview of CPA’s perspective and plans relating to decarbonisation – one of the broadest and fastest moving challenges the plant-hire sector faces – before short presentations from guest speakers. These will cover current market and low-carbon equipment prevalence, financing options for the purchase of cleaner equipment, telematics and carbon reporting, and ESG, before a Q&A session.

CPA Chief Executive Officer Steve Mulholland said: “This will be the 10th Conference that the CPA has hosted and it has a brand-new theme, a fresh format with a sit-down lunch and an exhibition to maximise networking opportunities, and a well-positioned, impressive venue in the heart of Westminster.

“With the recent launch of the CPA/Oxford Economics Report, there is a wealth of topics for us to explore how CPA members and the wider construction community can unlock the nation’s growth plans. We’re in the process of building a packed agenda for the day and it’s gearing up to be a great event. We’re looking forward to welcoming everybody to One Great George Street,” he added.