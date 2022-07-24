CPA Conference 2022 An Essential Event for Those in the Plant-hire Sector

The Construction Plant-hire Association (CPA) has announced that the CPA Conference 2022 will be hosted as a live, physical event at the Heart of England Conference and Events Centre in Fillongley near Coventry on Thursday 20th October 2022.

The theme of the CPA Conference 2022 is ‘ESG – Driving Change: How Environmental, Social & Governance Benefits Construction Plant Businesses’ and the event is being held in association with headline sponsor Point of Rental Software. The conference will combine keynote speeches with panel debates and interactive discussion.

The CPA is the leading trade association for the plant-hire sector in the UK, with over 1,800 members who supply 85% of hired plant equipment to the construction industry.

CPA Policy Manager Chris Cassley said: “This one-day event is a highlight in the CPA’s calendar and it is designed to allow delegates to come away with better insight about ESG and what it means for their businesses. To compete and grow in the future, organisations must be aligned with the ESG agenda in order to gain contracts and meet obligations to wider society.”

Merryn Myatt will be convenor for the event. Merryn hosted the last CPA Conference in 2021 and was a tremendous success. Merryn is a former television presenter, newsreader and journalist who previously worked with the BBC, ITV and Channel 4, and was senior presenter on The Money Channel.

Discussions

Panel discussions on the day will include ‘ESG in Context and What it Means’ and ‘ESG in Action – Demonstrating ESG in the Construction and Plant-hire Sector’. Confirmed speakers so far include:

David Murray, Executive Director, Sustainability First

Douglas McLuckie, Director of ESG, Sunbelt Rentals

Merrill Lynch, Director, L Lynch Plant Hire & Haulage

Dani Saveker, CEO of GLAS

As well as attending the Conference, delegates will also have the opportunity to visit a number of exhibition stands. Confirmed exhibitors include Point of Rental Software, Genquip Groundhog, L Lynch Plant Hire & Haulage, Flannery Plant Hire, MHM Plant, Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA), Lifos, Capja, Plantforce Rentals, WowNow Hire and JCB.

An essential entry in the calendar for those working in the plant-hire sector, delegate tickets can be booked online at https://www.cpa.uk.net/events/cpa-conference-2022 at a cost of £90 per ticket (£75 plus VAT) including lunch.