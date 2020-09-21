CPA Announces the Construction Plant Industry’s Stars of the Future for 2020

The UK’s most promising apprentices and trainees in the construction plant sector have been announced at the Construction Plant-hire Association’s (CPA) Stars of the Future 2020 online awards event.

The CPA’s Stars of the Future awards scheme identifies some of the industry’s brightest up-and-coming talent. Over 70 nominations were received for the CPA Stars of the Future 2020 awards – the CPA’s highest ever figure in the eight years that the awards programme has been running. You can watch the awards ceremony here

2020 was a landmark year as it was the first time that the event has been hosted online. Plans were in place to host a physical Stars of the Future awards ceremony at the Heart of England Conference and Events Centre in Warwickshire earlier this year, but sadly this was unable to take place due to restrictions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the CPA felt it was important to continue with the awards programme to recognise and reward the talents and achievements of apprentices and trainees in the plant sector, especially in these challenging times.

Stars of the Future was originally introduced to recognise outstanding Plant Mechanics and Plant Technicians but the scope of the event has been extended in recent years to reward further job roles in the construction plant sector and recognise new Trailblazer apprenticeships. As well as Sunbelt Rentals, the event was supported by sponsors L Lynch Plant Hire, ACOP Group, Flannery Plant Hire, Liebherr (GB) Ltd, NOCN Group and Snap-on Tools. CPA Chief Executive Kevin Minton opened the online awards event before Rob Squires, CPA Training and Safety Manager, announced the winners.

Kevin Minton, Chief Executive of the CPA said: “We would like to congratulate all the nominees and winners of Stars of the Future for 2020. We were absolutely delighted to have over 130 attendees join us online. Although we weren’t able to meet the nominees and winners this year and personally hand over their certificates, glass awards and prizes, this doesn’t in any way diminish their achievements. We will be sending out prizes to all winners and we hope they will serve them well during their careers. On behalf of the CPA team, may we congratulate you and wish you every success.”