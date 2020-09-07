CPA All Set to Announce Award-Winning Apprentices and Trainees

The Construction Plant-hire Association (CPA) is all set to announce award-winning apprentices and trainees at the CPA Stars of the Future 2020 online awards event taking place on Thursday 17th September 2020 at 2pm.

Over 70 nominations have been received for the CPA Stars of the Future 2020 awards – the CPA’s highest ever figure in the eight years that the awards programme has been running. Stars of the Future, which is sponsored by headline sponsor Sunbelt Rentals, was originally introduced to recognise outstanding Plant Mechanics and Plant Technicians but the scope of the event has been extended in recent years to reward further job roles in the construction plant sector and recognise new Trailblazer apprenticeships.

The CPA was originally planning to host a physical Stars of the Future awards ceremony at the Heart of England Conference and Events Centre in Warwickshire earlier this year, but sadly this was unable to take place due to restrictions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the CPA felt it was important to continue with the awards programme to recognise and reward the talents and achievements of apprentices and trainees in the plant sector, especially in these challenging times.

A number of regional and national awards will be announced at the online awards event on 17th September, across seven primary categories:

Level 2 Plant Mechanic of the Year sponsored by L Lynch Plant Hire

Level 3 Plant Technician of the Year sponsored by L Lynch Plant Hire

Plant Operative of the Year jointly sponsored by ACOP Group and L Lynch Plant Hire

Lifting Technician of the Year sponsored by Liebherr (GB Ltd)

Hire Controller of the Year sponsored by P Flannery Plant Hire

Judges’ Special Award sponsored by the NOCN Group

CPA Prize for the Best Personal Statement from a Nominee

Several impressive prizes are up for grabs, including Snap-on tool kits, week-long training courses and iPads that support the various occupations. Stars of the Future 2020 had a two-tier judging process – the CPA selection panel and a panel of external industry-expert judges who decided the eventual winners of each category.

The external judging panel included Siôn Morgan Jones of ACOP Group, Kirsty Archbold-Laming of Southern Hoist Services, Arran Willis of Liebherr (GB) Ltd, Paul Whitehead of Highways England, Tim Brownbridge of BAM Nuttall and Ed Hudson, who has recently retired but continues to act as Co-Chair for the construction equipment maintenance apprenticeship working group.

All are invited to attend the online awards event and attendees can pre-register at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_GseKJhakRgmCN6I4XMcgxQ

Joining details will be received thereafter via email.