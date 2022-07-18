CP Hire expands fleet with new Yanmar mini excavators

Family-run multi-national plant hire firm, CP Hire, has added five new Yanmar SV26 mini excavators to its growing rental fleet.

Supplied by Crumlin Plant Sales, Yanmar Compact Equipment EMEA’s dealer for Northern Ireland, the machines are already operational on sites nationwide.

Liveried in Yanmar’s eye-catching new ‘premium red’ colour scheme, each model sets the standards in performance, productivity, comfort and safety – from low-emission engine technology and state-of-the-art hydraulic functionality, to class-leading cab size and ergonomic control arrangement.

Powered by Yanmar’s next-generation 3TNV82A direct-injection engine, the SV26 delivers 85.5Nm torque @ 1,400 rpm. With a digging force (arm) of 14.5kN (12.7kN with long arm), traction force of 37kN, digging depth (blade lowered) of 2,735mm (2,995mm with long arm) and 30˚ gradeability, the excavator guarantees class-leading performance, despite its compact dimensions.

Featuring ViPPs hydraulics comprising two variable flow piston pumps, a gear pump and a multiple combination directional control valve, operators benefit from smooth operation and simultaneous control of multiple functions, even while travelling. Yanmar’s reduced tail overhang design provides increased lifting performance and stability, while a travel weight of just 2,665kg (cab model with rubber tracks) means it can be easily transported via a standard GVW trailer.

Commenting on the agreement, Andrew Hutchinson, managing director of CP Hire, said: “Reliability, performance and practicality are three of the main factors that operators look for when hiring plant equipment. Yanmar’s SV26 offers impressive digging, lifting and carrying capability, while still being compact enough to navigate even the tightest job sites.

“Alongside its rugged, ‘rental-tough’ design, another benefit for operators is the excavator’s impressive fuel economy, consuming less than 4 litres of fuel per working hour. All in all, it’s a really capable machine – perfect for the rental market and offering complete flexibility for numerous applications; from construction and civil engineering, to landscaping and agriculture.”

Matt Willis, Director at Crumlin Plant Sales, added: “As CP Hire continues to expand its national rental fleet, we’re delighted to be working in close partnership to supply best-in-class mini excavators. The SV26 is a robust, reliable and hugely capable machine – we’re confident that the five new models will continue to deliver over and above expectations for CP Hire.”