Countdown to Zero: Open Invitation from CPA to Participate in an Open Dialogue

As part of efforts to help achieve the UK’s net zero emissions target, the Construction Plant-hire Association is urging its members and the wider construction industry to participate in an open dialogue on the topic of net zero.

The CPA has become a partner of the Construction Leadership Council’s (CLC) CO2nstructZero programme to help bring people and organisations together to consolidate collective actions and plans for the sector and maximise the impact made.

Kevin Minton, Chief Executive of the CPA said: “To help achieve the UK’s net zero emissions target, it’s vital that the construction plant sector and the wider construction industry play our collective part in the overall, significant reduction of carbon emissions.

“The CPA is fully committed to these reductions and we are becoming fully engaged on the ambitious and transformational change programme required to meet the challenges that society and government expects from our sector, whilst ensuring it is carried out in a pragmatic and sustainable way. As well as bringing forward solutions, we have the principal role in ensuring that all proposals and plans are realistic, achievable and evidence-driven.

“As part of our next steps on the pathway to net zero carbon, we’d like to extend an open invitation to our members and the wider sector to participate in an open dialogue on the topic. This could cover areas such as zero emissions vehicles and onsite plant, use of alternative fuels and power sources and implementing carbon measurement.

“When it comes to net zero, we must be a leader, not a follower, but it’s not necessarily about developing new roadmaps. We know that many of our members are already doing some great work around net zero, and we want to increase the impact and visibility of these activities, and share experiences. Interested parties who would like to participate in upcoming discussions should contact me direct.”

The theme of the forthcoming CPA Conference on 14th October 2021 is ‘Net Zero Carbon, and Digitalisation: The Challenge of Change for the Plant Sector’ and this event is designed to stimulate interesting and relevant discussion on the subject of net zero carbon. Delegate tickets will be available on the CPA website soon at www.cpa.uk.net.

The road to net zero carbon has been identified as such a high priority at CPA that the trade association is starting the process to recruit a Technical Officer to work full time on net zero carbon and emissions in the construction plant sector. Any interested parties can contact Kevin Milton direct at kevin.minton@cpa.uk.net