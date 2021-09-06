Countdown to Balmoral Show

The countdown is on to this year’s Balmoral Show in partnership with Ulster Bank, taking place from Wednesday 22nd to Saturday 25th September 2021 at Balmoral Park Lisburn, following the successful rollout of the vaccination programme along with the ongoing easing of restrictions.

Renowned for the array of trade stands on offer, the Balmoral Show is a one stop shop for all with plant machinery, agri machinery and equipment, fashion, food, country crafts, garden furniture and toys all on display for the four days of the Show.

New to the Show this year is the Annex Shopping Village and it will highlight new exhibitor E-Bikes NI as well as fan favourites Ideal Farm Models and All Country Music.

As always, the outdoor trade displays will not disappoint, with regular agri-exhibitors returning to prime locations including Burkes of Cornascriebe, Troughton & Bell, Wilsons of Rathkenny, D.A. Forgie as well as Dale Farm, Moy Park, Moore Concrete and of course the global phenomenon that is Grassmen.

WAC McCandless, Glenndun Plant, Slater Plant, HML Plant Hire and Construction, Northern Lift Trucks, MAC Gen and Essener Equipment are also set to return to help with all your plant equipment needs.

This year the Show will welcome a range of new trade stands including McMullan Agri, Penderfeed, Agri-Kit, Keelagher Contracts, Wessex International, Northstone and Clarke Machinery Group.

Jenny McNeill, RUAS Trade Stand Manager commented, “We can’t wait to welcome back visitors to Balmoral Park for the 152nd Show and we are thrilled to be hosting our highly competitive Trade Stand Awards that creates a buzz and some fun rivalry among the trade providers at the Show.

“Tickets are selling fast and I would encourage everyone to buy their tickets online and enjoy all that the Show has to offer. A full list of trade stands will be available online prior to the Show at www.balmoralshow.co.uk.”

The Balmoral Show will run from Wednesday 22nd to Saturday 25th September 2021. Tickets are now available to purchase online at www.balmoralshow.co.uk Note this year tickets are day specific only and must be purchased prior to the Show.

Safety Measures

Show organisers have implemented a number of COVID safety measures after consultation with relevant Government departments and their Healthy and Safety Advisors to ensure the event meets the criteria in order to proceed safely.

To ensure the safety of all who attend, as a condition of entry to this year’s Show, visitors are being asked to demonstrate their COVID-19 status on entry by providing ONEof the following:

Proof of full vaccination- both doses received ( with the second at least 14 days prior to the event) OR

Proof of a negative NHS Lateral Flow Test taken no more than 48 hours prior to your arrival at the event (including children 11 years and older) OR

Proof of natural COVID antibodies based upon a positive PCR test within 180 days of the event ( including 10 days self-isolation following the result)

Reducing Risks

In addition, the following measures have been planned to reduce the risk of COVID transmission during the Show. Safety measures include: