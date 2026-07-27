Costain Awarded Three-Year Extension to United Utilities Maintenance Contract

Costain, the infrastructure solutions company, has been awarded a three-year extension to its existing Managed Service Provider (MSP) contract with United Utilities.

Costain was first appointed by United Utilities as its MSP in 2019 and this latest extension, during which Costain is expected to continue aiding the delivery of the AMP8 capital maintenance programme, takes the duration of the partnership to the full contract term of ten years.

The MSP framework covers the management and delivery of a high volume of capital maintenance projects supporting water, wastewater and bioresource operations across the United Utilities region in the North West of England. This includes a reactive, round the clock maintenance service across United Utilities’ sites.

Costain is providing its best-in-class expertise in multi-disciplinary engineering and construction delivery, asset optimisation, project management and procurement capabilities. Through its deep understanding of the water sector, Costain will continue to provide a high-performing, integrated service to deliver a wide range of replacement, refurbishment and asset upgrade services for United Utilities.

On the framework to date, Costain’s team of more than 120 professionals and engineers have supported the growth of a multi-disciplined supply chain to deliver more than 900 capital maintenance projects and approximately 9,000 responsive maintenance activities. Costain has also enabled United Utilities to meet more than 160 key regulatory commitments ahead of schedule whilst maintaining excellent safety, health and environmental performance.

The services are creating a more resilient water network for United Utilities’ seven million customers as well as supporting the company’s Utilities’ Big North West upgrade and £13.5bn investment into the region’s water and wastewater infrastructure during AMP8 (2025–2030).

Matt Bateman, Water Sector Director at Costain, said: “We’re a long-term, trusted partner to United Utilities and this latest extension is testament to our track record of delivering predictably and consistently.

“Across the North West of England, we’re working closely with United Utilities and our local supply chain partners to build critical resilience into the region’s water and wastewater infrastructure. We’re continuing to achieve performance enhancing results by optimising existing assets and integrating engineering knowledge, innovation and best practice while maintaining the highest standards of safety and quality.”

John Welch, Commercial Director at United Utilities, said: “We are pleased to cement our relationship with Costain as they support us in delivering our most ambitious Programme yet.

“Putting this partnership in place enables us to continue working at pace across the North West to deliver the transformation that we know our customers want to see.”

The award underlines the long-term, trusted partnership between Costain and United Utilities. Costain is also part of the United Utilities Enterprise, which is delivering critical upgrades to wastewater treatment works and reducing storm overflow activations as part of the largest spill reduction programme in the UK.