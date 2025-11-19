Costain Awarded Five-Year Contract to Continue Delivering Nuclear Services at EDF

Costain, the infrastructure solutions company, has been awarded a new five-year framework contract by EDF to continue providing project controls services at EDF’s eight nuclear power stations across the UK.

Costain has been working with EDF since 2017, when it was first named on EDF’s Project Controls Resources Framework to support the safe operation, plant life extension, and preparations for the defueling and decommissioning of EDF’s UK nuclear power stations. The extension of the Framework, which is worth £75m to Costain over five years, will take Costain and EDF’s partnership through to 2030. The framework was also extended in 2021 and 2023.

Costain’s award winning project controls team will continue to apply its expertise in areas including programme management and quality and safety to grow EDF’s core project controls capabilities, providing specialist capabilities to improve project performance, deliver cost efficiencies, and support strategic resource planning. Costain will also support EDF on its transition from generation to defueling of Advanced Gas Reactors.

Costain manages over 400 projects on the Framework, which are delivered by a workforce of more than 170 integrated project controls professionals, 50 of which are trainees and juniors, supporting the growth of skills in the complex, highly regulated nuclear energy sector.

Bob Anstey, sector director, defence and nuclear energy at Costain, commented: “The extension of our relationship with EDF is testament to our established position in the UK’s civil nuclear energy market and our delivery of predictable, best-in-class nuclear decommissioning and project controls services.

“We’ve been a trusted partner to EDF since 2017, during which time we have consistently delivered and increased the breadth of our services, and we’re very happy to be continuing our partnership for another five years. We’ll continue to deliver projects across a range of complex working environments to the highest safety standards, whilst supporting the development of skills in the sector to help futureproof the workforce and support local prosperity.”

Rohan Mulvaney, head of nuclear decommissioning PMO at EDF, said: “EDF is a leader in the UK’s nuclear energy sector and we demonstrate a long-term commitment to low-carbon sources of electricity to power economic growth and deliver energy security. Costain has been a reliable partner to us for many years, and this contract award will support the continued project control services for safe operations and decommissioning activities at our nuclear power stations.”

The framework extension comes following a period of success for Costain in the nuclear energy sector. Costain recently secured contracts to deliver utilities infrastructure upgrades at Sellafield and decommissioning work at Trawsfynydd nuclear power station in North Wales. Earlier this year it was also awarded contracts to provide expertise for the construction of Sizewell C and to design Urenco’s advanced nuclear fuels production facility in Cheshire.