Costain Awarded Contract to Upgrade Rugby Newbold STW

Costain, the infrastructure solutions company, has been chosen by Severn Trent to deliver critical infrastructure upgrades at Rugby Newbold Sewage Treatment Works.

As principal contractor and principal designer, Costain will design and build a new activated sludge plant to improve resilience and increase the site’s capacity for treating dry weather flow. The new facility, a biological wastewater treatment system that uses microorganisms to digest organic contaminants in sewage, will integrate with the site’s existing systems and increase its total capacity by 28%, from 21,600 m3/d to 27,598 m3/d, by 2028.

The increased capacity will ensure the site meets AMP8 WINEP regulations that require wastewater sites to permit a higher volume of dry weather flow, thereby enhancing its operational resilience during periods of changeable weather.

In addition, the works will include the construction of new pumping stations, four new final settlement tanks with a diameter of 29m each, and a chemical dosing plant.

Costain will also be expanding and upgrading the existing inlet works and increasing feed and storm capacity at the site, as well as carry out improvements and upgrades to various facilities and utilities systems. This piece of work will be done collaboratively with Severn Trent, to derisk any potential risks to the inlet of the works.

The programme of works is valued at approximately £45m and will run until 2028. Costain will draw on its Production Thinking approach, which combines modern methods of construction, such as including off-site manufacturing (OSM) and design for manufacture and assembly (DfMA), with new technologies to identify construction efficiencies across the programme.

Matt Bateman, Water Sector Director at Costain, said: “We have a long-term trusted partner relationship with Severn Trent and are looking forward to once again having the opportunity to deliver high quality infrastructure upgrades quickly and safely. This award is built on our excellent track record of identifying construction efficiencies and delivering best-in-class solutions that maximise value for Severn Trent and its customers.”

Andrew King, Delivery Business Lead at Severn Trent, said: “We are delighted to be working with Costain to help deliver these essential upgrades, that will bring a huge benefit to the way the site operates. These upgrades will see our Rugby wastewater site be able to hold even more rainwater during storms, meaning less chances of issues such as flooding or the use of overflows. The piece of work will see us working collaboratively with Costain in areas, utilising different technologies and ensuring that the site serves the local area to the very best capacity.”