COPSESA Strengthens Machinery Fleet with New Develon DX255LC-7 Excavator

Constructora de Obras Públicas San Emeterio – COPSESA – is a family-owned company located in Spain in Cantabria, originally from Ramales de la Victoria, with over 35 years of experience. It specialises in civil engineering, building, hydraulic projects and earthworks, and is positioned as one of the leading companies in the sector. With its own fleet of heavy machinery and a technical team of over 150 people, the company executes key projects in the northern half of Spain.

To maintain optimal performance of its machinery, COPSESA has a policy of renewing equipment before reaching 15,000 working hours, thus ensuring operational efficiency and avoiding repair costs and potential problems on the construction site. In line with this renewal policy, COPSESA’s machinery department decided to replace a Doosan DX255LC-5 excavator with approximately 15,500 service hours. The mission was clear: find a model that guaranteed the same reliability, adaptability and operator satisfaction, without sacrificing profitability or losing momentum.

Efficiency, Versatility and Reliability in Public Works

The choice was a natural one: a 25 tonne Develon DX255LC-7, equipped with a grapple and hammer system, maintaining the trust the company has built with the Develon brand, formerly Doosan Construction Equipment, and its importer, Centrocar, over the years. This is a model they already knew would perfectly suit their needs.

Francisco Javier Ceballos, head of the Machinery and Earthmoving Department at COPSESA, explains: “When I arrived at the company, we were working with Doosan (now Develon), along with other brands on the market, and Develo and its distributor, Adal Maquinaria, have always been considered for fleet renewal.

“We know that Develon machines can last those 15,000 hours and many more, of course, but that’s our company philosophy: to work with machines that are always in perfect condition and problem-free. We occasionally return Develon machines to Adal to comply with our regulations and rent them out as backup. That’s why we know firsthand that they can last much longer, without causing any headaches.” Francisco Javier Ceballos continues: “We also take into account the opinions of operators, and they prefer to continue with Develon: they feel comfortable, perform well, and are happy.”

Applications and Performance on Real-Site Work

The new DX255LC-7 excavator is already working on the site, to form a connection between the S-10 and S-30 motorways, a strategic project for Cantabria that includes a unique 619-metre-long viaduct over the Solía estuary, as well as embankments, drainage, sidewalks, structures, signage and environmental restoration. In this project, the machine is involved in foundation excavation, earthworks, rockfill placement, hammer work and access preparation. Thanks to its advanced hydraulic system, it has also been adapted for specialized tasks such as pile capping.

“It’s a versatile machine that excavates, picks, handles rockfill and even provides services to third parties due to its hydraulic capacity and compatibility with specific attachments,” notes Ceballos.

Observed Benefits

Despite its short installation time, the new DX255LC-7 is already showing clear advantages. “Greater cabin comfort with better visibility, and improvements in the AdBlue system, which has been significantly improved, as well as lower fuel consumption thanks to the DL06V Stage V engine,” explains Ceballos, along with the D-Eco Power system and SPC3 control.

“It’s an easy-to-use machine, and we value the new machines’ hydraulic versatility thanks to its reversible circuit, which facilitates the use of tools such as hammers, grapples or demolition tools. Previously, the mechanic had to manually regulate the flow to adapt it to the implement, but now this is done directly from the cab, faster, more conveniently and with better control. Develon excavators are reliable, and I would recommend them to other companies in our sector without hesitation, knowing that other brands also offer a high level of quality today.

“We have carried out complex projects with our Develon machines. For example, I remember a nighttime repair job on a highway. It was a complicated job with difficult access to a slope. Or last year, a project at the port on the Ro-Ro ramp where quite difficult tasks were carried out due to the tides. The excavator had its arm in the sea, with the bucket underwater, with very limited visibility. And another one where we were drilling underwater in an extension to the Pedreña Marina.”

There’s a lot of work being done in rivers or channels, and in all these extreme applications, the Develon machines have risen to the challenge, adapting to the harsh terrain conditions. “Our machines strictly meet each and every maintenance requirement required by the manufacturer, exclusively with our local Develon distributor, Adal Maquinaria. Their treatment, service and availability of mechanics and parts are always excellent, complying with current environmental regulations. In addition, we change the standard manufacturer colour on all our machines, and Adal delivers the machines adapted to our corporate colours. They handle the painting and custom lettering with our logos…”

A Firm Commitment to Innovation

“The new DX255LC-7 joins our own machinery fleet that already includes other models such as the Doosan DX350-7, several DX235LCR-7s, DX85R-7s, DX62R-7s and DX160W-7s on wheels. The choice of Develon is not a coincidence, but the result of years of experience, a rigorous renewal policy and listening to those who operate the machines every day. With this addition, COPSESA reaffirms its commitment to innovation, sustainability, and a job well done, values present in each of its projects.